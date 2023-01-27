Oppo has announced to launch its Oppo Reno 8T 5G and Oppo Reno 8T 4G smartphones in the global markets on February 8. The company has confirmed that the 4G variant will launch in the Philippines, it is expected that the 5G variant will also debut on the same date. Notably, the India launch date is not yet announced, however, it is expected to launch in India around the same time. Also Read - Oppo A56s with 90Hz display launched but you can't buy it in India yet

Oppo has already launched Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro in India last year. Also Read - Oppo announces Android 13-based ColorOS 13 rollout schedule for Q1 2023

As per the official teaser, Oppo Reno 8T will feature a triple rear camera setup and will be available in Black and Orange colour options. The teaser reads, “Portrait Expert”, which hints that the smartphone will focus on camera capabilities. Also Read - Oppo to skip Reno 9 in India, could instead launch Oppo Reno 10 series

Oppo Reno 8T expected specifications

As per the rumours, Oppo Reno 8T 4G is expected to feature a 6.67-inch flat display that houses a punch hole on the top. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Oppo Reno 8T is likely to run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 skin out of the box.

For photography, it is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108MP primary sensor, and two 2MP sensors. For selfies and video calls, Oppo Reno 8T is likely to come with a 32MP front-facing camera that sits on the punch hole placed at the top of the display.

As for the battery, the smartphone might be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

For the unversed, Oppo launched the Reno 9 series back in November 2022 in China. The series comprises the Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro+. As per a recent piece of news, Oppo could skip the Reno 9 series in India and instead launch the Oppo Reno 10 series.