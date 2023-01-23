comscore Oppo Reno 8T series teased, may include both 4G and 5G phones
Oppo Reno 8T series teased, may include both 4G and 5G phones

Oppo has confirmed that it will soon launch the Reno 8T series in Indonesia and shared what the two phones in it will look like.

Oppo launched the Reno 8 series last year and its successor, Reno 9 series, after that. But the company is taking a step back and instead of launching the successor to the Reno 9 series, it is launching a slightly different version of the Reno 8 series — although not in its home market. Oppo has confirmed that it will soon launch the Reno 8T series in Indonesia. The company website has revealed some details, including the fact that there will be at least two phones in the series — one with 4G and another with 5G. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara export begins, first shipment goes to Latin America

According to the company, there will be an Oppo Reno 8T 5G and an Oppo Reno 8T 4G. The Oppo Reno 8T series will have a design similar to that of the Reno 9 series, but the camera design will have minor changes. Instead of a rectangular island housing the sensors on the Reno 9 Pro+, the Reno 8T 5G may have a capsule-shaped island jutting out of the panel. Images on the Oppo Indonesia website show the upcoming phones have big camera cutouts on their back, including at least three sensors. Also Read - WD Black SN850X SSD Review: Fast, fancy, and pricey

Oppo has not divulged any information about the specifications of the Reno 8T 5G or the Reno 8T 4G. However, according to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the Reno 8T 5G specifications will be similar to those of the Oppo A1 Pro. That means you can expect the Reno 8T 5G to come with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor with up to 12GB of RAM, a 108-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel portrait camera, and a 4800mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The phone may run Android 13-based ColorOS 13 out-of-the-box. Also Read - Twitter will soon offer an ad-free subscription plan

The Reno 8T 4G has an almost similar design except for a few things that are slightly less premium when compared with the 5G counterpart. The display of the phone has a punch hole, but there is no information about the camera inside it. A previous report suggested that the Oppo Reno 8T 4G had appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website along with the key specifications, including an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor and 8GB of RAM.

We will find out more about the phones, as well as their launch date in the coming days.

  • Published Date: January 23, 2023 9:42 AM IST
