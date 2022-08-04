Oppo has quietly launched a new smartphone on Thursday. The all-new Oppo Reno 8Z 5G comes with a premium design and has budget-range specifications. Also Read - Oppo A77 debuts with 50MP dual cameras and 33W fast charging

Some of its highlights include an under-display fingerprint scanner, 64MP cameras, and 33W fast charging support. Let’s take a look at its pricing and full specifications. Also Read - Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi served notices for duty evasion, FM informs Rajya Sabha

Oppo Reno 8Z Specifications

The Oppo Reno 8Z comes under the Reno 8 lineup of smartphones. The device flaunts a premium-looking design and has a 6.43-inch punch-hole display. It is an AMOLED panel with Full-HD+ resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The display doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security. Also Read - How to reset Oppo A3s smartphone: A step-by-step guide

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes with a microSD card slot for additional storage.

In terms of cameras, it features a triple camera setup on the back with a 64MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens, and lastly a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera for taking selfies and doing video calls.

As far as the battery is concerned, it has a 4,500mAh cell with support for 33W fast charging. The battery can be charged via the USB Type-C port. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for connecting your wired headphones.

The smartphone runs on Android 12 OS out of the box and has Oppo’s ColorOS 12.1 on top of it. Some of the connectivity options of the phone include dual-SIM support with 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1 support. It also has GPS and NFC support.

Oppo Reno 8Z Pricing and Colors

Coming to the pricing, the Oppo Reno 8Z is priced at THB 12,990 (roughly Rs 28,600) for the sole variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It comes in two color options — Starlight Black and Gold. The device will be available in Thailand in all Oppo authorized stores.

Oppo hasn’t revealed if this device will make it to more markets. But when the brand does, we will update you with a fresh story.