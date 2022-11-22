Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ to run Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip

Oppo has confirmed that its upcoming Reno 9 Pro+ smartphone will sport the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Qualcomm’s flagship processor for this year. In a post on Weibo, the smartphone brand confirmed that one of the phones in the next Reno series will offer a flagship-level performance. While Oppo has not specified what phone it will be, it will likely be the top model, the Reno 9 Pro+. Apart from this phone, the series will include two more phones. Also Read - Sony PS5 DualSense Edge controller pre-order begins in India

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor was launched earlier this year as a slightly bumped-up version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which was launched last year in December as the processor for 2022's flagship Android phones. Qualcomm recently unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, so while that snatches away the title of a flagship processor from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the performance of the latter is only slightly lower.

Not just the processor, Oppo also revealed that the phone with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor will use 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS3.1 storage. But you can expect the phone to come in more RAM and storage variants. The company also revealed that the Oppo Reno 9 series will run Android 13-based ColorOS 13 software. Since these phones will launch in China, some features will be exclusively available to users there. However, the Indian variants of the Reno 9 series are expected to come with India-specific features.