Oppo on Thursday launched the all-new Reno 9 series in China. The series consists of the Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro+. All three phones come with a 120Hz AMOLED display and have a 32MP selfie camera. Also Read - Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ to run Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip

The series boots on Android 13 out of the box. Let’s take a look at all the details. Also Read - Android 13 based ColorOS 13 arrives on more Oppo smartphones: Check list here

Oppo Reno 9 specifications and price

The Reno 9 sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen has a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR10+ support. Also Read - Oppo Reno 9 series launch date confirmed for November 24: Check specs

It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to LPDDR5 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It has a dual camera system with a 64MP main lens and a 2MP secondary lens. It has a 32MP selfie snapper.

It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. It has 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, and GPS. It boots on Android 13 out of the box and has ColorOS 13.

It is priced starting at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 28,600) for the 8GB + 256GB variant and goes all the way up to CNY 2,699 (Rs 30,900) for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro specifications and price

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro has the same display as the vanilla Reno 9. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset paired with up to LPDDR5 16GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device has a dual camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX890 + 8MP ultra-wide lens. There’s a 32MP selfie shooter on the front.

It houses the same battery as the Reno 9 i.e. a 4,500mAh cell with support for 67W fast charging. It has 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, and GPS. The runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.

The smartphone comes in two variants 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB. Both are priced at CNY 3,499 (Rs 40,000) and CNY 3,799 (Rs 43,400), respectively.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ specifications and price

The top-of-the-line Reno 9 Pro+ has a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming. It is powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 of storage.

It sports a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP mono lens. It has a 32MP front camera for clicking selfies.

It packs a larger 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. It has 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, and GPS. It also has IR blaster support. Just like the others, the device boots on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.

The Reno 9 Pro+ is priced at CNY 3,999 (Rs 45,700) for the 16GB + 256GB variant and Rs 4,399 (Rs 50,200) for the 16GB + 512GB variant.