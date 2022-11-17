comscore Oppo Reno 9 series confirmed to launch next week: Check details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Date Confirmed For November 24 Check Specs
News

Oppo Reno 9 series launch date confirmed for November 24: Check specs

Mobiles

The Oppo Reno 9 series will comprise three phones, Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro+.

Highlights

  • Oppo Reno 9 series will launch on November 24 in China.
  • The series will consist of Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro+.
  • The top-of-the-line Reno 9 Pro+ will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.
Oppo Reno 9 Pro+

After several leaks and certifications, Oppo has finally confirmed the release date of the Reno 9 series. The Oppo Reno 9 series will launch next week in China and will likely have three models. The series will comprise the Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro+. Also Read - Oppo smartphones get support for Jio’s True 5G network: Check details

The series will bring a slightly tweaked design over the Reno 8 lineup. The Reno 9 Pro+ is said to boot on the latest Android 13 out of the box. Also Read - India smartphone market drops 11 percent in Q3; more decline expected

Oppo Reno 9 series launch date, price segment, colors

The Oppo Reno 9 series is confirmed to launch on November 24 in China. The company has reportedly started sending invites to the press. The series will have three different phones, as stated above, and all will come in different price ranges. Also Read - Upcoming phones in November 2022: From Realme 10 series to Xiaomi 13

The vanilla Reno 9 is expected to come in the lower mid-range segment, followed by the Reno 9 Pro in the upper mid-range. Lastly, the Reno 9 Pro+ will likely be placed in the premium segment. No details about its price have been revealed.

The base colors, however, were leaked. The Reno 9 will have a new Rose Gold shade, the 9 Pro will get a Shimmery Gold color, and lastly, the 9 Pro+ will have a Green color option.

Oppo Reno 9 series specifications and features

The Reno 9 trio is rumored to have a 6.7-inch OLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The panel will support 10-bit colors and will double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Oppo Reno 9 is expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will pack 4,500mAh  and have 67W fast charging support. The device will have a 64MP + 2MP dual rear camera system.

The Reno 9 Pro will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It will have the same battery and fast charging as the vanilla Reno 9 i.e. 4,500mAh + 67W fast charging. The device will boast a 50MP + 8MP dual camera system.

Lastly, the Reno 9 Pro+ is rumored to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of in-built storage. The device will house a 4,700mAh battery with faster 80W fast charging. It will have a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera system. It may boot on Android 13 OS out of the box.

  • Published Date: November 17, 2022 1:08 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Facebook parent company Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as Head, VP of India
News
Facebook parent company Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as Head, VP of India
Excitel 300Mbps broadband plan costs Rs 167 a month but conditions apply

Telecom

Excitel 300Mbps broadband plan costs Rs 167 a month but conditions apply

India s PC market declined by 11.7 percent YoY in Q3 2022, HP leads

News

India s PC market declined by 11.7 percent YoY in Q3 2022, HP leads

Nothing Ear (Stick) sale begins: Check details

Deals

Nothing Ear (Stick) sale begins: Check details

Amazon announces layoffs, says will support sacked employees

News

Amazon announces layoffs, says will support sacked employees

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Facebook parent company Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as Head, VP of India

Excitel 300Mbps broadband plan costs Rs 167 a month but conditions apply

India s PC market declined by 11.7 percent YoY in Q3 2022, HP leads

Amazon announces layoffs, says will support sacked employees

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 for high-performance AR glasses: Details here

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched: Check all details

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to get emergency SOS via satellite feature this month: How to use it

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details

News

iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details
vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details

News

vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details
From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones

Features

From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones