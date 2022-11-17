After several leaks and certifications, Oppo has finally confirmed the release date of the Reno 9 series. The Oppo Reno 9 series will launch next week in China and will likely have three models. The series will comprise the Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro+. Also Read - Oppo smartphones get support for Jio’s True 5G network: Check details

The series will bring a slightly tweaked design over the Reno 8 lineup. The Reno 9 Pro+ is said to boot on the latest Android 13 out of the box.

Oppo Reno 9 series launch date, price segment, colors

The Oppo Reno 9 series is confirmed to launch on November 24 in China. The company has reportedly started sending invites to the press. The series will have three different phones, as stated above, and all will come in different price ranges.

The vanilla Reno 9 is expected to come in the lower mid-range segment, followed by the Reno 9 Pro in the upper mid-range. Lastly, the Reno 9 Pro+ will likely be placed in the premium segment. No details about its price have been revealed.

The base colors, however, were leaked. The Reno 9 will have a new Rose Gold shade, the 9 Pro will get a Shimmery Gold color, and lastly, the 9 Pro+ will have a Green color option.

Oppo Reno 9 series specifications and features

The Reno 9 trio is rumored to have a 6.7-inch OLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The panel will support 10-bit colors and will double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Oppo Reno 9 is expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will pack 4,500mAh and have 67W fast charging support. The device will have a 64MP + 2MP dual rear camera system.

The Reno 9 Pro will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It will have the same battery and fast charging as the vanilla Reno 9 i.e. 4,500mAh + 67W fast charging. The device will boast a 50MP + 8MP dual camera system.

Lastly, the Reno 9 Pro+ is rumored to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of in-built storage. The device will house a 4,700mAh battery with faster 80W fast charging. It will have a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera system. It may boot on Android 13 OS out of the box.