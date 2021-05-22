comscore Oppo Reno5 A with 90Hz display, IP68 rating announced: Specs, features
Oppo Reno5 A with 90Hz display, IP68 rating announced: Specs, features

Oppo Reno5 A with 90Hz display, 64MP quad camera, 4000mAh battery, and IP68 rated water and dust resistance announced in Japan.

Oppo Reno5 A launched

Oppo Reno5 A, the new mid-range smartphone from the Chinese OEM makes its debut on Friday. Successor to the Oppo Reno3 A that was launched last year, the new Reno-series phone comes with a few similarities to the Oppo Reno5 5G model.

The new Oppo Reno5 A features a Snapdragon 765G processor and a 64-megapixel quad camera setup. The phone has been launched in Japan in a sole 6GB RAM/128GB storage model.

Oppo Reno5 A specifications, features

The new Oppo Reno5 A features a flat body with curved edges. The rectangular-shaped camera housing the quad-camera array sits at the top left corner of the back cover. While the Oppo Reno5 5G came with an in-display fingerprint reader, Oppo has opted for a tangible fingerprint sensor on the new Oppo Reno phone. The circular-shaped scanner sits at the center of the back panel. The power buttons rest at a comfortable location on the right edge, while the volume keys sit on the left edge of the frame.

Speaking of the core aspects, the new Oppo Reno5 A flaunts a tall 6.5-inch LTPS LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The panel comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It has a contrast ratio of 1500:1, a peak brightness of 550 nits, and 405ppi pixel density. Underneath the hood sits a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform. The processor is paired with a single 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB native storage.

In terms of software, the Oppo Reno5 A runs ColorOS 11 based Android 11 out-of-the-box. For photography, the phone offers a quad-camera system comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, it offers a 16-megapixel camera which is embedded on the punch-hole cutout at the top left corner of the screen. Unlike many Oppo phones, the new Reno5 A has IP68 rated water and dust resistance. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging technology. Connectivity options on the phone include- dual-band WiFi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, QZSS, microSD slot, NFC, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Oppo Reno5 A price, availability

Oppo hasn’t shared any detail on the new Oppo Reno5 A’s price and availability in Japan yet. To recall, the Oppo Reno3 A never made its way to India, if the Chinese brand is to follow the same approach this time the new iteration’s debut in the country seems dicey.

Meanwhile, the company is gearing for the launch of its new Oppo Reno6 series next week. The new Reno-series smartphones will be unveiled in China on May 27.

  Published Date: May 22, 2021 9:17 AM IST
  Updated Date: May 22, 2021 9:19 AM IST

