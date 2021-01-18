Oppo launched Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The OnePlus also launched its OnePlus 8 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and OnePlus 8. Also Read - Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G vs Vivo X50 5G - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Features, Camera, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is 6.55 inch, whereas the screen of OnePlus 8 is 6.55 inches. The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400*1080, whereas the OnePlus 8 has a screen resolution of 1080*2400 Pixels 402PPI.

Price-The price range of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and OnePlus 8 is based on their different variants. Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35990, whereas OnePlus 8 of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage RAM and is priced at 44999.

Camera -The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 8 has a Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens. camera. On the front the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 8 has The front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 and Sony IMX471 Sensor main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is powered by 4350mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8 of 4300 mAh (non-removable).

OS-The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android11. The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is powered by Dimensity 1000+, whereas the OnePlus 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.