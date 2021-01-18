Oppo has launched the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G smartphone priced starting at 35990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced starting at 54999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 10T - Check Out Latest Comparison of Price, Specifications, Features, Battery, and RAM

Display and Design-The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400*1080. Meanwhile the OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78 inches with a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G features a Dimensity 1000+. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Price-The price range of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro is based on their different variants. Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35990, whereas OnePlus 8 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage RAM and is priced at 54999.

Camera -The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens camera. On the front the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 8 Pro has front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is powered by 4350mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8 Pro of 4510 mAh (non-removable). The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android11