comscore Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 8T - Compare Features, Price, Specs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 8T - Features Compared, Price in India, Camera, RAM, and Other Features
News

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 8T - Features Compared, Price in India, Camera, RAM, and Other Features

Mobiles

The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android11, whereas the OnePlus 8T runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11.

  • Published: January 18, 2021 3:21 PM IST
oppo reno 5 pro

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G in Astral Blue

Oppo launched Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The OnePlus also launched its OnePlus 8T with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and OnePlus 8T. Also Read - Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G vs Vivo X50 5G - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Features, Camera, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is 6.55 inch, whereas the screen of OnePlus 8T is 6.55 inch. The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400*1080, whereas the OnePlus 8T has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Also Read - Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G vs Oppo Reno4 Pro - Specifications Compared, Features, Camera, and Price in India

Price-The price range of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and OnePlus 8T is based on their different variants. Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35990, whereas OnePlus 8T of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 42999. Also Read - Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Mi10T Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, Features, Camera, and RAM

Camera -The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 8T has a 48MP + 16MP+ 5MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 8T has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is powered by 4350mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8T of 4,500 mAh.

OS-The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android11, whereas the OnePlus 8T runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11. The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is powered by Dimensity 1000+, whereas the OnePlus 8T is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 18, 2021 3:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

YouTube adds feature to make shopping from its platform easier
Apps
YouTube adds feature to make shopping from its platform easier
WhatsApp features I'm eagerly waiting for

Features

WhatsApp features I'm eagerly waiting for

Amazfit GTS 2e smartwatch review

Reviews

Amazfit GTS 2e smartwatch review

Asus ROG Phone 5 leaks: New design, 64-megapixel camera and more

Gaming

Asus ROG Phone 5 leaks: New design, 64-megapixel camera and more

BSNL Rs 365 prepaid annual plan launched for all circles

Telecom

BSNL Rs 365 prepaid annual plan launched for all circles

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

YouTube adds feature to make shopping from its platform easier

Xiaomi Redmi K40 details confirmed ahead of February launch

Asus ROG Phone 5 leaks: New design, 64-megapixel camera and more

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Enco X TWS launched in India: Price, features, specs

Officials from Facebook and Twitter in India have been summoned by the Parliamentary Committee

WhatsApp features I'm eagerly waiting for

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Everything to know

PUBG Mobile January 17 2021 latest updates: still playable Tencent pubg games with this 5-second trick despite Pubg ban in India

Vaio plans to launch new tablets in India in six months

Apple iPhone 13: Here's everything you must know about the next-gen iPhones

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

कोरोना वायरस रोकने में मददगार हो सकती है स्मार्टवॉच- रिसर्च

Honor V40 की कीमत, फीचर्स और तस्वीरें लॉन्चिंग से पहले हुई लीक, ऐसा होगा यह फोन

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G और Oppo Enco X भारत में लॉन्च, जानें इनकी कीमत और खूबियां

Redmi K40 सीरीज में होंगे Snapdragon 888 SOC वाले दो फोन, इतनी होगी शुरुआती कीमत

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन और Enco X ईयरबड्स भारत में आज होंगे लॉन्च, जानें डीटेल

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box
Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced
OnePlus Band first impressions

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions
WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

YouTube adds feature to make shopping from its platform easier
Apps
YouTube adds feature to make shopping from its platform easier
Xiaomi Redmi K40 details confirmed ahead of February launch

News

Xiaomi Redmi K40 details confirmed ahead of February launch
Asus ROG Phone 5 leaks: New design, 64-megapixel camera and more

Gaming

Asus ROG Phone 5 leaks: New design, 64-megapixel camera and more
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Enco X TWS launched in India: Price, features, specs

News

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Enco X TWS launched in India: Price, features, specs
Officials from Facebook and Twitter in India have been summoned by the Parliamentary Committee

News

Officials from Facebook and Twitter in India have been summoned by the Parliamentary Committee

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers