Oppo launched Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The OnePlus also launched its OnePlus 8T with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and OnePlus 8T.

Display and Design-The screen of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is 6.55 inch, whereas the screen of OnePlus 8T is 6.55 inch. The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400*1080, whereas the OnePlus 8T has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Price-The price range of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and OnePlus 8T is based on their different variants. Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35990, whereas OnePlus 8T of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 42999.

Camera -The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 8T has a 48MP + 16MP+ 5MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 8T has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is powered by 4350mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8T of 4,500 mAh.

OS-The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android11, whereas the OnePlus 8T runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11. The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is powered by Dimensity 1000+, whereas the OnePlus 8T is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.