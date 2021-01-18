Oppo launched Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The OnePlus also launched its OnePlus Nord with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and OnePlus Nord. Also Read - Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 10T - Check Out Latest Comparison of Price, Specifications, Features, Battery, and RAM

Display and Design-The screen of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is 6.55 inch, whereas the screen of OnePlus Nord is 6.44 inch. The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400*1080, whereas the OnePlus Nord has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Price-The price range of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and OnePlus Nord is based on their different variants. Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35990, whereas OnePlus Nord of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 24999.

Camera -The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the OnePlus Nord has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus Nord has 32MP + 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is powered by 4350mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus Nord of 4115 mAh.

OS-The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android11, whereas the OnePlus Nord runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10. The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is powered by Dimensity 1000+, whereas the OnePlus Nord is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G.