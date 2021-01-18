Oppo launched Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Oppo also launched its Oppo F17 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and Oppo F17 Pro. Also Read - Amazfit GTS 2e smartwatch in pictures: Is it worth buying at Rs 9,999?

Display and Design-The screen of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is 6.55 inch, whereas the screen of Oppo F17 Pro is 16.34cm / 6.43″. The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400*1080, whereas the Oppo F17 Pro has a screen resolution of 2400*1080.

Price-The price range of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and Oppo F17 Pro is based on their different variants. Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35990, whereas Oppo F17 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22990.

Camera -The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Oppo F17 Pro has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F17 Pro has 16MP + 2MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is powered by 4350mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F17 Pro of 4015mAh.

OS-The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android11, whereas the Oppo F17 Pro runs on ColorOS 7.2 with Android 10. The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is powered by Dimensity 1000+, whereas the Oppo F17 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio P95.