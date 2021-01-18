Oppo has launched the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G smartphone priced starting at 35990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo Reno4 Pro smartphone The Oppo Reno4 Pro is priced starting at 34990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno4 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G vs Vivo X50 5G - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Features, Camera, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400*1080. Meanwhile the Oppo Reno4 Pro features a 16.6cm/6.5" with a screen resolution of 2400*1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G features a Dimensity 1000+. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno4 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Price-The price range of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno4 Pro is based on their different variants. Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35990, whereas Oppo Reno4 Pro of 8GB + 128GB RAM and is priced at 34990.

Camera -The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Oppo Reno4 Pro has a 48MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera + 2MP macro camera + 2MP mono camera camera. On the front the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo Reno4 Pro has 32MP Selfie Camera main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is powered by 4350mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo Reno4 Pro of 4000mAh. The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android11