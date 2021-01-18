Oppo launched Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme X3 SuperZoom with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and Realme X3 SuperZoom. Also Read - Amazfit GTS 2e smartwatch in pictures: Is it worth buying at Rs 9,999?

Display and Design-The screen of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is 6.55 inch, whereas the screen of Realme X3 SuperZoom is 16.6cm (6.6") Fullscreen. The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400*1080, whereas the Realme X3 SuperZoom has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+.

Price-The price range of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and Realme X3 SuperZoom is based on their different variants. Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35990, whereas Realme X3 SuperZoom of 8GB +128GB RAM and is priced at 27999.

Camera -The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Realme X3 SuperZoom has a 64MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera with 60X Super Zoom + 8MP Periscope lens + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + 2MP Macro lens camera. On the front the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme X3 SuperZoom has Sony 32MP high-resolution camera + 8MP ultra wide-angle camera main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is powered by 4350mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X3 SuperZoom of 4200mAh.

OS-The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android11. The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is powered by Dimensity 1000+, whereas the Realme X3 SuperZoom is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+.