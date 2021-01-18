Oppo has launched the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G smartphone priced starting at 35990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo V20 Pro smartphone The Vivo V20 Pro is priced starting at 29990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and Vivo V20 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G vs Vivo X50 5G - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Features, Camera, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400*1080. Meanwhile the Vivo V20 Pro features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Also Read - Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G vs Oppo Reno4 Pro - Specifications Compared, Features, Camera, and Price in India

Specifications-Under the hood, the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G features a Dimensity 1000+. Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Also Read - Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Mi10T Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, Features, Camera, and RAM

Price-The price range of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and Vivo V20 Pro is based on their different variants. Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35990, whereas Vivo V20 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29990.

Camera -The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Vivo V20 Pro has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo V20 Pro has 44MP+8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is powered by 4350mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo V20 Pro of 4000mAh. The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android11, whereas the Vivo V20 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 11 (Based on Android 10)