Oppo launched Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Vivo also launched its Vivo X50 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and Vivo X50 5G. Also Read - Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G vs Oppo Reno4 Pro - Specifications Compared, Features, Camera, and Price in India

Display and Design-The screen of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is 6.55 inch, whereas the screen of Vivo X50 5G is 6.56 inches. The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400*1080, whereas the Vivo X50 5G has a screen resolution of 2376×1080. Also Read - Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Mi10T Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, Features, Camera, and RAM

Price-The price range of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and Vivo X50 5G is based on their different variants. Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35990, whereas Vivo X50 5G of 8GB + 128GB RAM and is priced at 34990. Also Read - Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 10T - Check Out Latest Comparison of Price, Specifications, Features, Battery, and RAM

Camera -The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Vivo X50 5G has a 48-megapixel main camera + 13-megapixel professional portrait lens + 8-megapixel wide-angle lens + 5 million pixel macro camera camera. On the front the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo X50 5G has 32 million pixels main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is powered by 4350mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo X50 5G of 4200mAh.

OS-The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android11. The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is powered by Dimensity 1000+, whereas the Vivo X50 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G.