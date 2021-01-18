Oppo has launched the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G smartphone priced starting at 35990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo X50 Pro 5G smartphone The Vivo X50 Pro 5G is priced starting at 49990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and Vivo X50 Pro 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Amazfit GTS 2e smartwatch in pictures: Is it worth buying at Rs 9,999?

Display and Design-The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400*1080. Meanwhile the Vivo X50 Pro 5G features a 6.56 inches with a screen resolution of 2376×1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G features a Dimensity 1000+. Meanwhile, the Vivo X50 Pro 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Price-The price range of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and Vivo X50 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35990, whereas Vivo X50 Pro 5G of 8GB + 128GB RAM and is priced at 49990.

Camera -The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Vivo X50 Pro 5G has a 48-megapixel micro-camera super-sensitive main camera + 13-megapixel portrait lens + 8-megapixel periscope Telephoto lens + 8 million pixel wide-angle macro lens camera. On the front the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo X50 Pro 5G has 32 million pixels main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is powered by 4350mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo X50 Pro 5G of 4315mAh. The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android11