Oppo has launched the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G smartphone priced starting at 35990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Mi 10i smartphone The Xiaomi Mi 10i is priced starting at 21999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10i across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400*1080. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Mi 10i features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G features a Dimensity 1000+. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 10i features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

Price-The price range of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10i is based on their different variants. Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35990, whereas Xiaomi Mi 10i of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999.

Camera -The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10i has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 10i has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is powered by 4350mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 10i of 4820 mAh. The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10i runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11