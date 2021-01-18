While has been launched globally, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro is soon to make its entry in India on January 18. The phone comes with quad rear cameras, 65W fast charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner. and more

Oppo launched Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Mi 10T with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10T.

Display and Design-The screen of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is 6.55 inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Mi 10T is 6.67 inch. The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400*1080, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+.

Price-The price range of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10T is based on their different variants. Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35990, whereas Xiaomi Mi 10T of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35999.

Camera -The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T has a 64MP+13MP+5MP camera. On the front the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is powered by 4350mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T of 5000mAh.

OS-The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T runs on Android 10 based on MIUI 12. The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is powered by Dimensity 1000+, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G.