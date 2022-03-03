OPPO Reno7 Z 5G go official in Thailand: Here's what we know so far

Oppo has launched its latest 5G handset Oppo Reno7 Z 5G. The phone has just been launched in Thailand. The smartphone has been given 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Many great features have been provided in this phone including a 64-megapixel primary camera and 33 W fast charging. Also Read - Oppo Reno7Z appears on NCC certification site; expected to launch soon in China

OPPO Reno7 Z 5G has been launched in Thailand. It was announced along with Reno7 5G and Reno7 Pro 5G. The Reno7 Z 5G came as the successor to last year’s Reno6 Z, with key features like Dimensity 800U, 64-megapixel triple camera, and 32-megapixel front camera.

Price

Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G is the next device to introduce under a new mid-range smartphone series after Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7, and Reno 7 SE. However, price and availability information will be given on March 3. Reno 7Z comes in two color options – Black and Rainbow.

Specifications

The company is offering a 6.43-inch Full HD + AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz in Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G. The phone is equipped with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. As a processor, the company is giving Snapdragon 695 chipset in this phone.

The rear camera setup of the phone houses a 64-megapixel primary camera. It is accompanied by a 2-megapixel monochrome lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. This device runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 12 flavor.

Equipped with an under-display fingerprint sensor, this phone is backed by a 4500mAh battery. This battery supports 33W fast charging. For connectivity, features like Dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack have been provided in the phone.