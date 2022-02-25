comscore Oppo Reno7Z might come with a triple rear camera setup, 8GB RAM and more
News

Oppo Reno7Z appears on NCC certification site; expected to launch soon in China

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 7 5G

Oppo has recently launched  Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G in India but looks like the company is yet to launch more models in this series. As reported by My Smart Price, Oppo will launch Reno7Z in China soon. Notably, the smartphone was recently spotted on the NCC certification website. The site’s listing has also revealed a few live images and specifications of the said handset.

Oppo Reno7Z expected specifications

As per the listing, Oppo Reno7Z will feature a punch-hole selfie camera placed in the top left corner of the display. On the back, the smartphone is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup placed in a rectangular camera module. It will come with two card slots. In terms of storage, the smartphone might offer 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This was the storage variant that was being tested as per the certification site.

oppo reno 7z

Image: My Smart Price

Although the processor of the smartphone is still unknown, it is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC. Oppo Reno7Z is likely to run on Oppo’s ColorOS 11 skin based on Android 11.

As per the listing, the smartphone will be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with support for a 33W charger. For connectivity, it will also come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. Other details about to phone are yet to be revealed.

Notably, it is not yet confirmed if the smartphone will debut in India or not.

In addition to the Oppo Reno7 series, Oppo has also launched the Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip. Both the Find X5 and the Find X5 Pro smartphones come with a dedicated Oppo MariSilicon X chip for image processing and also have been optimised at the software level in partnership with camera maker Hasselblad.

  Published Date: February 25, 2022 9:12 AM IST

