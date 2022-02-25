Oppo has recently launched Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G in India but looks like the company is yet to launch more models in this series. As reported by My Smart Price, Oppo will launch Reno7Z in China soon. Notably, the smartphone was recently spotted on the NCC certification website. The site’s listing has also revealed a few live images and specifications of the said handset.

Oppo Reno7Z expected specifications

As per the listing, Oppo Reno7Z will feature a punch-hole selfie camera placed in the top left corner of the display. On the back, the smartphone is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup placed in a rectangular camera module. It will come with two card slots. In terms of storage, the smartphone might offer 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This was the storage variant that was being tested as per the certification site.

Although the processor of the smartphone is still unknown, it is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC. Oppo Reno7Z is likely to run on Oppo’s ColorOS 11 skin based on Android 11.

As per the listing, the smartphone will be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with support for a 33W charger. For connectivity, it will also come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. Other details about to phone are yet to be revealed.

Notably, it is not yet confirmed if the smartphone will debut in India or not.

