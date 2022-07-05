comscore Oppo Reno8, Oppo Reno8 Pro to arrive in India on July 18
News

Oppo Reno8, Oppo Reno8 Pro to launch in India on July 18: Check details

Mobiles

Oppo has confirmed that the Reno8 series smartphones will be launched in India via a launch event that will take place at 6PM on July 18.

Oppo Reno 8 series

Image: Oppo

Oppo is all set to launch the Reno8 series smartphones in India. Oppo launched the phone in China in May this year. And now, nearly two monthly later, the company is all set to launch its mid-ranger series in India. In China, the Reno8 series included the Reno8, Reno8 Pro and the Reno8 Pro+ smartphone. However, in India, the company is launching the Reno8 and the Reno8 Pro smartphones only. Also Read - OPPO may launch two foldable smartphones later this year: Check details

Oppo Reno8 Series launch details

As far as the launch details are concerned, Oppo has confirmed that the Reno8 series smartphones will be launched in India via a launch event that will take place at 6PM on July 18. Oppo has created a dedicated webpage on its official website in India ahead of the launch. Additionally, the phone is listed on Flipkart, which indicates that the Reno8 series smartphones will be available in India exclusively via the e-commerce platform. Also Read - Oppo’s 240W charging technology coming soon: Report

Oppo Reno8 Series expected features

As far as the details are concerned, Oppo has already confirmed a number of features ahead of launch. Oppo said that the Reno8 series will sport a unibody aluminium design with a glass back and Gorilla Glass 5 in the front. The base variant of the series, that is, the Reno8 will be 7.67mm thin and weighs 179gms. On the camera front, the phone will sport dual flash at the back. Also Read - Oppo Pad Air appears on BIS certification, could launch soon in India in the budget segment

While the Oppo Reno8 Pro will be available in Glazed Green and Glazed Black colour variants, the Oppo Reno8 smartphone will be available in Shimmering Gold, and Shimmering Black colour variants.

Apart from this, Oppo, via the listing on Flipkart, has revealed that the phone will feature 4K ultra night video capturing capabilities along with Sony IMX766 and Sony IMX709 camera sensors at the back.

Oppo Reno8 Pro expected specifications

As mentioned before, Oppo has already launched the Reno8 series in China. The Reno8 Pro variant launched in China sports a 6.62-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. On the camera front, the phone features a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera.

Oppo Reno8 expected specifications

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno8 launched in China features a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and backed by a 4,500mAh battery. The phone features similar camera details as the Reno8 Pro.

The Oppo Reno8 and Reno8 Pro smartphones in India are expected to feature similar specifications.

Published Date: July 5, 2022 2:08 PM IST
  • Published Date: July 5, 2022 2:08 PM IST

