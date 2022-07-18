comscore Oppo Reno8 series launched in India: Check details
Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G, Reno8 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

The Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G costs Rs 45,999 in India while the Oppo Reno8 5G costs Rs 29,999 in India.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Specs

Oppo today launched the oppo Reno8 series smartphones in India. The newly launched Oppo Reno8 series is the successor to the Oppo Reno 7 series smartphones consisting of the Reno7 and the Reno7 Pro smartphones that was launched in India in February this year. It consists of two smartphones — the vanilla Oppo Reno8 5G and the smarter Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G retail price for 12GB/256GB variant leaked hours before the launch

Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G, Reno8 5G price and availability

As far as pricing and availability is concerned the Oppo Reno8 5G with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space will be available in black and gold colour variants at a price of Rs 29,999. It will be available in India starting July 25. Interested buyers who purchase the device using ICICI Bank, SBI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank and Bank of Baroda cards will get a 10 percent cashback on availing no-cost EMI up to six months. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G appears in high-res press renders: See pictures

The Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space will be available in glazed green and glazed black colour variants at a price of Rs 45,999. It will be available in India starting July 19. Also Read - Oppo Pad Air, Enco X2 earbuds to launch alongside Reno8 Series on July 18

Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Ultra-Clear AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz SGS Low Motion Blur, SGS Low Blue Light, and HDR10+, Amazon HDR and Netflix HD certification and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset that is coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1

On the camera front, the Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with Sony IMX355 sensor and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

Oppo Reno8 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno8, on the other hand, comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 3100 chipset that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1

On the camera front, the Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with Sony IMX355 sensor and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

  • Published Date: July 18, 2022 6:56 PM IST

