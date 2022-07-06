Oppo Reno8 Series is coming to India: Check expected price, specs

Oppo, after launching its Reno8 series in China, is all set to launch the series in India. Oppo has confirmed that its Reno8 series smartphones will be launched in India on July 18 via a launch event at 6PM. The launch event will be streamed on the company’s website as well as on social media and YouTube channels. Also Read - Oppo Reno8, Oppo Reno8 Pro to launch in India on July 18: Check details

It is worth noting that the Reno8 series launched in China includes three models — the Oppo Reno8, the Oppo Reno8 Pro, and the Oppo Reno8 Pro Plus. However, in India the company will be launching just two models — the vanilla Oppo Reno8 and the Oppo Reno8 Pro. Also Read - OPPO may launch two foldable smartphones later this year: Check details

Before the Oppo Reno8 series is officially launched in India, here is everything that we know about the upcoming smartphone series. Also Read - Oppo’s 240W charging technology coming soon: Report

Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro expected price and availability

The Oppo Reno8 series is expected to debut in India at starting price of around Rs 30,000. As per reports, the 8GB + 128GB model of the Oppo Reno8 is expected to cost Rs 29,990, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is expected to cost Rs 31,990. On the other hand, the top model of the series with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space is expected to be priced at Rs 33,990.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno8 Pro is expected to be priced between Rs 42,900 and Rs 46,000. Oppo has already confirmed that the series will be available in India online via Flipkart. It is also expected to be available offline via various retail partners.

Oppo Reno8 expected specifications

As mentioned before, Oppo has already launched the Oppo Reno8 series in China. The Reno8 smartphone launched in China comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. It has MediaTek’s Dimensity 1300 processor in its core that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It runs the Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 skin out-of-the-box. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support of 80W fast charging technology.

Coming to the camera, the Reno8 comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera, a 2MP Black and White sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front there is a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls. Oppo has confirmed that the Reno8 will be available in two colour options – Shimmering Gold and Shimmering Black.

Oppo Reno8 Pro expected specifications

Oppo Reno8 Pro, on the other hand, will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It will feature MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max processor that is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It runs the Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and it is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support of 80W fast charging technology.

On the camera front, the Oppo Reno8 features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front it has a 32MP selfie camera. Oppo has confirmed that the Reno8 Pro will be available in India in two colour options- Glazed Green and Glazed Black.