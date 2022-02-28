Oppo is setting new records in fast charging technology. The Chinese brand showcased a new 150W SUPERVOOC flash charge and whopping 240W SUPERVOOC flash charge at the ongoing MWC 2022. With the new 240W charging tech, Oppo claims a charging time of 9 minutes on a standard 4,500mAh battery unit. Also Read - Oppo Pad with Snapdragon 870, 8360mAh battery, pencil stylus launched

Oppo has introduced a Battery Health Engine that it claims doubles battery lifespan with the 150W charging. Oppo claims it is built using direct charging technology with charge pumps. 150W SUPERVOOC flash charge can charge a 4,500 mAh battery to 50% in 5 minutes and deliver a 100% charge in just 15 minutes. Also Read - Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched: What's special in new phones

Oppo also explained the use of the Battery Health Engine with the 150W SUPERVOOC flash charge at MWC 2022. The 150W flash charge made its debut last week on the OPPO Find X5 series. According to the company, the technology helps keep the battery performing at 80% of its original capacity after as many as 1,600 charge cycles, doubling the current industry standard of 800 cycles. Also Read - Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week

Oppo revealed the SUPERVOOC in 2014, OPPO has been leading the development and innovation of flash charging technology. As of December 2021, over 220 million users globally have experienced the efficient, safe, and rapid flash charging experience brought by OPPO.

Oppo did not reveal a lot about the new 240W charging technology. The Oppo 240W was demonstrated at MWC 2022. The company has made bold claim stating that 240W SUPERVOOC can charge a 4,500mAh battery to 100% in about 9 minutes.

“Despite the many challenges we’ve faced over the past years, the telecommunications industry has still seen positive development, and we at OPPO have seen a steady growth,” said Billy Zhang, Vice President of Overseas Sales and Service of OPPO. “Technologies like the 240W SUPERVOOC flash charge demonstrate our leadership in innovation, while devices such as the OPPO 5G CPE T2 highlight the new directions our business is heading. Through our new brand proposition, ‘Inspiration Ahead’, OPPO uses innovation and collaboration to collectively overcome challenges with our partners, bringing human-centric and inspiring technology experiences to users around the world.”

