Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is rumoured to be working on a "portless" smartphone with an under-display camera. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the phone does not come with any ports.

The prototype handset is touted to come with pressure-sensitive buttons just like we have seen on previous HTC smartphone and even select Pixel devices. It was last year that Vivo had introduced a concept smartphone dubbed APEX concept phone which was also a portless device.

Port or no port?

Despite having no ports, the Oppo phone will not be completely portless as reports suggest and will come with support for both fast wired and wireless charging. The charging port of the device will be hidden so neatly that it will be difficult to spot. Confused? We are as well.

Reports have also claimed that many smartphone manufacturers will adopt this electrochromic technology in the near future which has been previously seen on Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G colour-changing rear panels.

The leaks also suggest that the rear camera of the concept Oppo device will be tucked under the electrochromic glass. It seems that Oppo is using the same technology that OnePlus used to conceal the camera on the rear of the OnePlus concept phone last year. The tipster did not share any other details or specifications of the phone.

Oppo working on a foldable phone

The tipster also revealed that Oppo is working on two foldable phones of its own. The first model is touted to come with an 8-inch display while the second foldable device will come with a 7-inch screen that folds inwards. He also claimed that the 7-inch model will be launched first as its prototype has already been put into mass production.

At the moment, we do not have a confirmed timeline about when the phone will be launched in the market.