comscore Oppo to launch first flagship foldable smartphone Find N on December 15
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oppo unveils launch date of its first flagship foldable phone Find N
News

Oppo unveils launch date of its first flagship foldable phone Find N

Mobiles

The announcement has been made by Pete Lau, Oppo’s CPO and OnePlus co-founder. He also shared a render of the foldable phone in its folded state

Oppo Find N

Oppo Find N foldable smartphone

Oppo has finally unveiled the launch date of their next big smartphone launch. The company is finally ready to launch its new foldable smartphone Oppo Find N. The company has sent out an invite for an event on December 15, the second day of Oppo Inno Day, to witness the launch of the new product. Also Read - Moto Edge X30 render revealed ahead of official launch

The announcement has been made by Pete Lau, Oppo’s CPO and OnePlus co-founder. He also shared a render of the foldable phone in its folded state. Also Read - Vivo could soon launch rollable smartphone similar to Oppo Find X 2021

So far, in the Android smartphone ecosystem, only Samsung and Motorola have managed to make a mark in the foldable segment. Oppo claims to have put in four years in R&D for the device and 6 generations of prototypes. Also Read - Xiaomi may not be the first company to launch Snapdragon 8 smartphone but this manufacturer might


To vote for other categories, click here

Explaining why the company delayed the launch of foldable smartphones to 2021, PeteLau said, “As early as April 2018, the first generation of the Find N prototype was born internally. Although a handful of other brands have already introduced foldable devices to the market, barriers such as utility, durability and user experience continue to prevent foldable devices from becoming a more feasible daily driver for most people. So when I returned to OPPO last year, I was excited to take over this major project and guide the team to overcome the final hurdles to turn this dream into reality.”

Lau claims that the device has address some of the drawbacks of the current generation of foldable smartphones such as the crease in the display and overall durability of the device.

Expected specifications
The Oppo foldable device recently earned a certification from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) of China. This certification revealed some crucial specifications of the device.

The Oppo FindN is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset with a base clock speed of 1.80Ghz. The smartphone is expected to come with 12GB of RAM at least on one of the variants and it might launch with Android 12 based ColorOS out of the box.

The leaks about the device have suggested that Oppo will be using a 12MP primary lens and the front camera might feature an 8MP sensor. Going by the render shared by the company, we can safely assume that the brand will be using a triple camera setup for the device.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 9, 2021 9:17 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 9, 2021 9:25 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 9: How to avail new characters, rewards, free diamonds
Gaming
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 9: How to avail new characters, rewards, free diamonds
Battery charging vs Battery swapping on electric scooters: Which one is better?

Opinions

Battery charging vs Battery swapping on electric scooters: Which one is better?

Post step down, here s what Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and others are up to

News

Post step down, here s what Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and others are up to

Best fast charging power banks you can get in India right now

Photo Gallery

Best fast charging power banks you can get in India right now

Best fast charging power banks you can get in India right now

Photo Gallery

Best fast charging power banks you can get in India right now

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you too?

Features

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you too?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Instagram is bringing back chronological feed in early 2022

Oppo unveils launch date of its first flagship foldable phone Find N

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 9: How to avail new characters, rewards, free diamonds

Post step down, here s what Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and others are up to

India Mobile Congress 2021

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo unveils launch date of its first flagship foldable phone Find N

Mobiles

Oppo unveils launch date of its first flagship foldable phone Find N
Moto Edge X30 render revealed ahead of official launch

Mobiles

Moto Edge X30 render revealed ahead of official launch
Vivo could soon launch rollable smartphone similar to Oppo Find X 2021

Mobiles

Vivo could soon launch rollable smartphone similar to Oppo Find X 2021
Xiaomi may not be the first company to launch Snapdragon 8 smartphone

Mobiles

Xiaomi may not be the first company to launch Snapdragon 8 smartphone
Oppo Find N 5G could launch as Oppo's first foldable smartphone next month

Mobiles

Oppo Find N 5G could launch as Oppo's first foldable smartphone next month

हिंदी समाचार

Daiwa ने मैजिक रिमोट और जबरदस्त फीचर्स के साथ लॉन्च किए दो 4K UHD Smart TV

हीरो इलेक्ट्रिक का यह धांसू स्कूटर, एक बार चार्ज करने पर चलेगा 165 किलोमीटर

120Hz 4K स्क्रीन के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Redmi Smart TV X 75-inch 4K, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Google Search में Free Fire का जलवा, इस साल Redeem Code किया गया खूब सर्च

Vivo Y55s 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, इसमें है 6000mAh की बैटरी और 8GB RAM

Latest Videos

India Mobile Congress 2021 | Day 1 Roundup | Know All the Major Announcements Here

News

India Mobile Congress 2021 | Day 1 Roundup | Know All the Major Announcements Here
Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked | Check the Details Here | BGR India

News

Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked | Check the Details Here | BGR India
Tecno Spark 8T budget smartphone to launch in India soon | Know specs, features and price

News

Tecno Spark 8T budget smartphone to launch in India soon | Know specs, features and price
Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design

News

Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design

News

Instagram is bringing back chronological feed in early 2022
Apps
Instagram is bringing back chronological feed in early 2022
Oppo unveils launch date of its first flagship foldable phone Find N

Mobiles

Oppo unveils launch date of its first flagship foldable phone Find N
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 9: How to avail new characters, rewards, free diamonds

Gaming

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 9: How to avail new characters, rewards, free diamonds
Post step down, here s what Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and others are up to

News

Post step down, here s what Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and others are up to
India Mobile Congress 2021

News

India Mobile Congress 2021

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers