Oppo has finally unveiled the launch date of their next big smartphone launch. The company is finally ready to launch its new foldable smartphone Oppo Find N. The company has sent out an invite for an event on December 15, the second day of Oppo Inno Day, to witness the launch of the new product. Also Read - Moto Edge X30 render revealed ahead of official launch

The announcement has been made by Pete Lau, Oppo’s CPO and OnePlus co-founder. He also shared a render of the foldable phone in its folded state. Also Read - Vivo could soon launch rollable smartphone similar to Oppo Find X 2021

So far, in the Android smartphone ecosystem, only Samsung and Motorola have managed to make a mark in the foldable segment. Oppo claims to have put in four years in R&D for the device and 6 generations of prototypes. Also Read - Xiaomi may not be the first company to launch Snapdragon 8 smartphone but this manufacturer might



Explaining why the company delayed the launch of foldable smartphones to 2021, PeteLau said, “As early as April 2018, the first generation of the Find N prototype was born internally. Although a handful of other brands have already introduced foldable devices to the market, barriers such as utility, durability and user experience continue to prevent foldable devices from becoming a more feasible daily driver for most people. So when I returned to OPPO last year, I was excited to take over this major project and guide the team to overcome the final hurdles to turn this dream into reality.”

Lau claims that the device has address some of the drawbacks of the current generation of foldable smartphones such as the crease in the display and overall durability of the device.

Expected specifications

The Oppo foldable device recently earned a certification from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) of China. This certification revealed some crucial specifications of the device.

The Oppo FindN is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset with a base clock speed of 1.80Ghz. The smartphone is expected to come with 12GB of RAM at least on one of the variants and it might launch with Android 12 based ColorOS out of the box.

The leaks about the device have suggested that Oppo will be using a 12MP primary lens and the front camera might feature an 8MP sensor. Going by the render shared by the company, we can safely assume that the brand will be using a triple camera setup for the device.