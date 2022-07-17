Oppo to launch its first ever tablet alongside Reno 8 series tomorrow in India

Oppo is all set to launch its Reno8 series that includes Reno8 as well as Reno8 Pro on Monday. The brand has confirmed that it will launch its first-ever tablet called Oppo Pad Air in India on the same day along with Enco X2 TWS earbuds. The Oppo Pad Air will be the first tablet from the company. The Chinese tech giant will also launch an Oppo Pencil and Smart Magnetic keyboard alongside the Oppo Pad Air. Meanwhile, Oppo Enco X2 will come with an in-ear design and silicone ear tips. The TWS earbuds are confirmed to support Active Noise Cancellation. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro to launch on Monday in India: Price, specifications and more

Oppo Pad Air Price:

Oppo launched the Oppo Pad Air is priced at CNY 1,299 in China, which is around Rs 15,100, for the base 64GB storage variant. In India, Oppo is expected to launch only the budget variant. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Indian prices leaked ahead of July 18 launch: Report

Oppo Pad Air specifications:

Oppo Pad Air sports a 10.36-inch 2K display that supports 2000×1200 pixel resolution. Under the hood, it is power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The device packs a 7,100mAh battery with 18W charging support. Also Read - Oppo Pad Air, Enco X2 earbuds to launch alongside Reno8 Series on July 18

Multitasking performance just became best-in-class with the all-new #OPPOPadAir with segment’s first Snapdragon 6nm SoC and 4GB+3GB extended RAM. OPPO Pad Air dropping🪂on 18th July.

Know more: https://t.co/6fLPcHtJbH pic.twitter.com/Nrm7xOrObu — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 14, 2022

In terms of optics, Oppo Pad Air comes with a single 8MP camera at the rear and a 5MP snapper on the front. In addition, the Oppo Pad Air will run on ColorOS 12 for Pad out of the box and feature a quad-speaker that supports Dolby Atmos.

Oppo Enco X2 specifications:

The earbuds are confirmed to come with support for ANC and segment-first Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording where users can record and playback audio efficiently. As per the company, “The Enco X2 supports segment-best 45dB depth and 4000Hz width Active Noise Cancellation to set a new benchmark for flagship audio. The TWS earbuds also come with Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification and a brand-new Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec (LHDC) 4.0. “