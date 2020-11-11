comscore Oppo to launch tablets, laptops starting next year
News

Oppo to launch tablets, laptops starting next year

Mobiles

When exactly the OPPO tablet and notebook will be launched is unknown.

  Published: November 11, 2020 7:24 PM IST
oppo-find-x2-advertorial-1

Apart from being known as one of the most popular smartphone makers, Oppo is also starting a journey in other markets. Included in wearables with its first device named Oppo Watch. In addition, Oppo recently entered the smart TV segment by launching the Oppo TV S1 and OPPOppo O TV R1. But that’s not enough and according to reports, the Chinese manufacturer will complete its portfolio by entering the tablet and notebook category as said by the Digital Chat Station. Also Read - Oppo 5G smartphones coming soon with 64MP cameras, 65W fast charging

In a post on Weibo, a reliable tipster in terms of leaking the new device said that Oppo is preparing two new devices, namely tablets and notebooks which are expected to arrive next year. When exactly the Oppo tablet and notebook will be launched is unknown. Apart from that, the source of the leak also doesn’t give us much information as far as the specifications that Oppo tablets and notebooks will offer. Also Read - Oppo and Xiaomi could start using Samsung Exynos chips by 2021

Oppo F17 Pro Also Read - Oppo is preparing to announce the Oppo K7x phone on November 4

It’s interesting to see Oppo release two completely new devices for them. In particular, the current tablets haven’t seen a decline in popularity in recent years. There are only a few companies that are still loyal in the tablet market such as Apple, Samsung, or Huawei. The addition of these two new devices shows that Oppo will expand the reach of their IoT products and simultaneously compete with people like Xiaomi.

It remains to be seen where Oppo will place these two devices, whether in the premium class or the middle-class segment by focusing on affordable prices. It’s quite interesting to wait, hopefully, another leak about Oppo tablets and notebooks will appear in the near future to give us more information.

