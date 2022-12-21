comscore Oppo to offer four years of Android version upgrades to some 2023 phones
News

Oppo to offer four years of Android version upgrades to some 2023 phones

Mobiles

Oppo has said some of its 2023 smartphones will support Android version upgrades for as many as four years, much like OnePlus.

Oppo has joined the list of smartphone brands that offer four years of Android version upgrades to their smartphones, making their devices last longer than before. The Chinese company said that it will offer four ColorOS versions to select phones that will arrive in 2023. The names of these phones are unclear right now. Also Read - Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is now receiving Android 13-based ColorOS 13 update in India

In a statement, Oppo said some flagship phones, as well as phones that fall below that category, will be eligible for four Android version upgrades. If next year’s phones arrive with Android 13-based ColorOS 13, they will be eligible for Android 14, Android 15, and Android 16, if any, according to the company. Also Read - ColorOS 13: These Oppo phones will get the latest Android 13-based update in December

The idea behind extending software support is to make users keep their devices for a longer time, which ultimately helps reducing the e-waste and the carbon footprint. The new upgrades also mean better stability, enhanced performance, and security updates. While the Android version upgrades will be extended to cover one more year, the security patches will be supported for five years, the company said in the release. Also Read - ColorOS 13 beta update timeline revealed for these smartphones in India

The current software deployment strategy of the company involves three years of Android version upgrades and four years of security patches. And even though the company is taking a big leap by extending the software support, not all of its phones will be covered under the new policy. Oppo’s flagship phones next year, as well as mid-range phones, are most likely to be covered under this policy. Oppo is expected to launch Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powered Find X6 Pro alongside a vanilla Find X6 early next year.

Oppo also said that the latest ColorOS 13 software is now running on as many as 33 smartphones, which represent more than 50 percent of the company’s entire lineup. The ColorOS 13 brings better interface and more advanced features such as an improved always-on display, multi-screen connect, and home screen management with better icons for a streamlined experience.

  • Published Date: December 21, 2022 2:32 PM IST
