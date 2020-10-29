Oppo to reportedly launch a phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC

Oppo could be the first company to announce a phone equipped with a new chipset from Qualcomm that is still unofficial. Along with its next flagship chip – Snapdragon 875 SoC – the US chipmaker is expected to announce a “lite” version of this SoC in the form of Snapdragon 870. It is said to offer a similar performance to Snapdragon 875 but will be missing a few features of the upcoming Qualcomm flagship. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G will be a giant upgrade: details leaked

According to the tipster Digital Chat Station, Oppo is developing a phone with Snapdragon 870 SoC that could be announced very close to the official unveiling of the new Qualcomm chips. The new chipset could use an eight CPU cores, with one of the cores clocked at 3.2 GHz, a higher frequency than Snapdragon 865+. Also Read - Samsung to manufacture all Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chips: Report

The idea behind the Snapdragon 870 is to reportedly provide high performance at an affordable price. Apart from the rumoured presence of Snapdragon 870 SoC, there is nothing known about this upcoming Oppo phone.

Meanwhile, Oppo recently launched its Oppo A33 smartphone in India. The phone is priced at Rs. 11,990 and it will be being offered in Moonlight Black and Mint Cream colours. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ screen and is powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC. The phone also packs a triple camera setup on the back that houses a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter as a part of a hole-punch cutout.

Other specifications of the phone include 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, rear fingerprint sensor, and dual stereo speakers.

Oppo has also earlier this month unveiled its Smart TV S1 and Smart TV R1 televisions in China. These are the company’s first smart TV models. While the Smart TV S1 is offered in just the 65-inch size, the Smart TV R1 can be purchased in 55-inch and 65-inch models.