Oppo launched the Reno 9 series back in November 2022 in China. The series comprises the Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro+. As per a recent piece of news, Oppo could skip the Reno 9 series in India and instead launch the Oppo Reno 10 series.

Oppo Reno 10 series India launch timeline, expected specifications

According to the tipster Sudhanshu (via 91mobiles), Oppo will entirely skip the Reno 9 series in India. The company will instead launch the Oppo Reno 10 lineup of phones in the country.

The series is tipped to go official in the 1st week or 2nd week of February. The lineup is expected to have at least two models – Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro.

It is unclear whether the Reno 10 phones will be rebranded Reno 9 series or if we are looking at some new devices. It is worth noting that in China, the tipster Digital Chat Station had previously revealed the design schematics of the phone.

As per the schematics, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ will feature a flat-screen display and a redesigned camera island. The device will come with up to three cameras at the rear and one of them could be a telephoto lens. Just like the Reno 8 Pro, the Reno 10 Pro+ will have Marisilicon NPU.

The Reno 10 Pro+ has the model number PHU110 and it is expected to come with a few upgrades. It will likely feature a 120Hz refresh rate panel with FHD+ or better screen resolution. Although not revealed, we expect it to have a MediaTek Dimensity or a Snapdragon chipset.

It may come with a bigger battery and fast charging support. The Reno 10 Pro+ and other devices in the lineup will run on Android 13 out of the box and have ColorOS 13 on top.

In other news, Oppo recently announced its Q1 2023 timeline for the ColorOS 13. Oppo is amongst the top brands that are offering Android 13-based updates to its phones early.