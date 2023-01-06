comscore Oppo Reno 10 series could launch next month in India: All you need to know
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oppo To Skip Reno 9 In India Could Directly Launch Oppo Reno 10 Series In This Month
News

Oppo to skip Reno 9 in India, could instead launch Oppo Reno 10 series

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 10 series will likely consist of the Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro+.

Highlights

  • Oppo Reno 10 could launch in February in India.
  • Oppo will skip Reno 9 series in the country.
  • The Reno 10 Pro+ will feature a flat-screen display and a new design.
Oppo-Reno-9-Series

Oppo launched the Reno 9 series back in November 2022 in China. The series comprises the Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro+. As per a recent piece of news, Oppo could skip the Reno 9 series in India and instead launch the Oppo Reno 10 series. Also Read - Oppo Pad 2, Oppo Watch 3 tipped to launch next year in India: Check details

Oppo Reno 10 series India launch timeline, expected specifications

According to the tipster Sudhanshu (via 91mobiles), Oppo will entirely skip the Reno 9 series in India. The company will instead launch the Oppo Reno 10 lineup of phones in the country. Also Read - Year Ender 2022: From 5G to Digital Rupee, here are the biggest tech developments in India this year

The series is tipped to go official in the 1st week or 2nd week of February. The lineup is expected to have at least two models – Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro. Also Read - Oppo confirms 4 years of software updates and 5 years of security updates to select flagship phones

It is unclear whether the Reno 10 phones will be rebranded Reno 9 series or if we are looking at some new devices. It is worth noting that in China, the tipster Digital Chat Station had previously revealed the design schematics of the phone.

As per the schematics, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ will feature a flat-screen display and a redesigned camera island. The device will come with up to three cameras at the rear and one of them could be a telephoto lens. Just like the Reno 8 Pro, the Reno 10 Pro+ will have Marisilicon NPU.

The Reno 10 Pro+ has the model number PHU110 and it is expected to come with a few upgrades. It will likely feature a 120Hz refresh rate panel with FHD+ or better screen resolution. Although not revealed, we expect it to have a MediaTek Dimensity or a Snapdragon chipset.

It may come with a bigger battery and fast charging support. The Reno 10 Pro+ and other devices in the lineup will run on Android 13 out of the box and have ColorOS 13 on top.

In other news, Oppo recently announced its Q1 2023 timeline for the ColorOS 13. Oppo is amongst the top brands that are offering Android 13-based updates to its phones early.

  • Published Date: January 6, 2023 3:43 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Amazon Prime Phones Party sale is now live: Best deals on smartphones
Deals
Amazon Prime Phones Party sale is now live: Best deals on smartphones
Samsung to launch Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G smartphones in India this month, price starting around Rs 15,000

News

Samsung to launch Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G smartphones in India this month, price starting around Rs 15,000

Redmi K60 series to launch above Rs 30,000

Mobiles

Redmi K60 series to launch above Rs 30,000

Twitter data breach: Personal details of 200 million users leaked

Apps

Twitter data breach: Personal details of 200 million users leaked

ISRO, Microsoft collaborate to support space-tech startups in India: Details here

News

ISRO, Microsoft collaborate to support space-tech startups in India: Details here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung to launch Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G smartphones in India this month, price starting around Rs 15,000

ISRO, Microsoft collaborate to support space-tech startups in India: Details here

Russian companies banned from displaying tech at CES 2023

Apple mixed reality headset may launch during or before WWDC 2023

Forget iPhone 14 Pro, Qualcomm has a plan to bring satellite connectivity to your phone

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Year Ender 2022: How meta, metaverse failed in 2022

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

DigiYatra: How AI changed the way we travel by air in 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?