Oppo gearing to launch its 240W charger soon

Charging technology has improved by leaps and bounds in the past couple of years. Earlier this year, Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge that can charge a smartphone completely in under 20 minutes. Now, word is that iQoo's upcoming smartphone, that is, the iQoo 10 Pro will come with 200W fast charging technology that would charge the phone in under 12 minutes. If that isn't enough for you then this surely will: a Chinese original equipment maker (OEM) is working towards developing 240W charging technology.

According to a report by Digital Chat Station (via GizmoChina), an unnamed Chinese OEM is trial-producing a 24Volts – 10Amp charger that is capable of delivering 240W fast charging speeds. While the tipster didn't share which Chinese company is working on offering this fast charging tech, however, reports suggest that the company in question could be Oppo.

What fuels this report is the fact Oppo demonstrated this technology its 240W SuperVooC fast charging technology at an event back in February this. Though the technology that it demonstrated was a prototype, it could charge a 4,500mAh battery within just nine minutes. Also, the company didn't announce exactly when its fast charging technology will arrive on smartphones. But now, new reports suggest that it could happen sooner than later.

If this is true, Oppo’s next-gen premium smartphone — possibly one from its X-series smartphones — could come with the 240W fast charging technology, which in turn would push the limit for fast charging technology further.

It is worth nothing that as of now, companies like Xiaomi via its Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G and iQoo via its iQoo 9 Pro 5G are offering 120W fast charging technology to users. Then there are companies that are offering 80W fast charging technology to the users via its Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone that claims to charge the phone completely in just 12 minutes. Fast charging technology, as mentioned before, is witnessing exponential changes. While this tech is primarily limited to smartphones at the moment, it is expected to permeate to laptops, tablets and other battery operated devices in the years to come. That said, there is a reasonable limit to which the border of fast charging technology can be pushed to until it remains safe to use. But there is no telling when we might reach that threashold.