Patna High Court issues tender to buy iPhone 13 Pro for all judges, ahead of iPhone 14 launch

Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, the Patna High Court has issued a tender inviting bids for supply of iPhone 13 Pro (256 GB) for all judges of the court. The court has invited interested suppliers or authorised dealers to submit a price, inclusive of Goods and Service Tax and service charges, for the 256GB variant of the iPhone 13 Pro smartphone.

"Sealed quotations are invited from the reputed firms/ authorised dealers / suppliers / service providers for supply of Apple iPhone 13 Pro (256 GB) for the Hon'ble Judges of this Court," the tender notice read.

"Headquarters/ office of the firm/ shop must be located in Patna," the court's notice added.

In addition, the Patna High Court has also asked for “GST number, PAN, AADHAR, email and a registered mobile number clearly” in the quotation.

The iPhone 13 Pro series design looks identical to the previous iPhone 12 Pro models. Although Apple has adopted a new space-saving design to implement bigger batteries. While the regular iPhone 13 retains a similar display to that of the iPhone 12, the Pro models get an LTPO panel with a Dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. iPhone 13 Pro sports a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, while the 13 Pro Max gets a bigger 6.7-inch Retina panel. The phones also have an Always-On Display feature available.

As for internal hardware, the phones equip the 5nm A15 Bionic chipset. Notably, the iPhone 13 Pro models are the first in the iPhone lineup to get up to 1TB storage. Apple has used Qualcomm’s X60 5G modem that is expected to offer better 5G performance as the modem combines both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G networks simultaneously.

As for the optics, the smartphone comes with larger f/1.8 apertures on their 12-megapixel ultra-wide cameras, up from f/2.4 aperture on the iPhone 12. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max offer new 6-element ultrawide lenses. The 12-megapixel duo is cited to offer brighter, and improved picture quality. Like the other iPhone 13 variants, the Pro models get improved Night mode, and Cinematic video mode as well. On the software front, the phones run the refined iOS 15.

The phone gets a boost in battery backup as well with an 18 percent gain as compared to their predecessors, support 25W wired fast charge, and include reverse wireless charging solution as well.