Pete Lau confirms OnePlus 10 Pro specifications, and they look quite interesting

OnePlus 10 Pro specs details have been confirmed by CEO and Founder Pete Lau. The smartphone series including the OnePlus 10 will launch on January 11, but only in China for the time being.

OnePlus 10 Pro Black vairant image

Image: OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro is all set to launch on January 11, but only in China for the time being. We still have no clue when the smartphone and its vanilla model will arrive in other markets including India. Ahead of the China launch, CEO and Founder Pete Lau revealed all the key specs of the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro specifications leaked following design reveal: Take a look

Currently, for India the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing to bring the OnePlus 9RT instead of the OnePlus 10 series. Notably, the OnePlus 9RT was launched in China more than three months ago. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro unveiled in China, but when will India get it?

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications revealed

Lau has revealed details of the OnePlus 10 Pro and not the OnePlus 10. He has confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come packed with the second generation Hasselblad cameras technology, 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support, wireless charging, dual stereo speakers, and 120Hz fluid AMOLED display with LTPO support. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT is finally coming to India, launch date official confirmed by the company

The OnePlus 10 Pro will come packed with a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display. It will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. There may not be any expandable storage option yet.

On the software front, the phone will run on OxgenOS 12 based on Android 12 but in China the phone will come with ColorOS 12 skin.

OnePlus 10 Pro image

Image: Oneplus

On the camera front, the device will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary lens, and an 8-megapixel third camera. On the front, the phone will include a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery capacity with support for an 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging, and reverse charging support.

Some of the other features of the smartphone will include — an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G network connectivity, dual OIS, second-generation Hasselblad cameras, an x-axis linear motor, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, VoLTE, and VoWiFi.

  • Published Date: January 5, 2022 3:17 PM IST

