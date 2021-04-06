Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G latest update improves GPU performance, fixes bugs

The Pixel 5 is an unconventional flagship phone from 2020 – unconventional in the sense that Google’s best phone relied on a midrange Snapdragon 765G chip instead of a Snapdragon 865. While initial reviews were praiseworthy of the performance, the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G lagged behind other Snapdragon 765G powered phone in terms of graphics performance. Google has now rolled out an update fixing the issue. Also Read - Gmail for G Suite now adds chat and video calling feature to take on Microsoft and Slack

The latest April security patch from Google brings a lot of improvements and bug fixes for the entire Pixel lineup. The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G get "performance optimizations for certain graphics-intensive apps and games". Certain testers have confirmed improvements in the GPU performance of both the Snapdragon 765G powered Pixel devices. Theoretically, this should help with image processing as well as better gaming performance.

Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G get GPU performance upgrades

Apart from the graphics performance upgrade, the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G also get improvements to the camera performance in third party apps. Additionally, startup freezing bug on Pixel 4 and 5 devices has been fixed. Another bug pertaining to missing home grid settings on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 devices has been fixed with the latest update.

Sadly, the Pixel 4a that sells in India won’t get to see any performance updates, given that it runs on the older Snapdragon 730G chipset. The Pixel 5 and 4a 5G were the only 2020 Google phones to get the 5G treatment. India only got to see the Pixel 4a and missed out on the 5G variants.

Google continues to sell the Pixel 4a via Flipkart at a price of Rs 31,999. With its minimalist approach to a midrange smartphone experience, the Pixel 4a competes with the Apple iPhone SE, the latter also selling at similar price. BGR India reviewed the Pixel 4a last year and found the phone impressing with its cameras and the overall user experience.

On the other hand, leaks have long suggested a Pixel 5a in works that could launch in India within the next few months. The design is expected to remain unchanged from the Pixel 4a but Google could offer an in-display fingerprint sensor on the newer model. Google is expected to retain a Snapdragon 700 series chipset and get a bigger battery.