Pixel 5a 5G is not cancelled, Google confirms the 5G Pixel will launch later in 2021

A report last week suggested that the US based tech giant has cancelled the launch of Pixel 5a. Google now denies the report and says that the Pixel 5a 5G exists and will launch later this year. Notably, the last week’s report talked about the Pixel 5a, Google now goes a step ahead and confirms the 5G version of it dubbed the Pixel 5a 5G. Also Read - Google could launch its first-ever foldable Pixel phone this year

Google hasn’t revealed the launch date of the upcoming Pixel but what it did reveal is that the phone will launch in select market including Japan and the United States. India, yet again, isn’t there in the list. Also Read - Google Pixel 6 expected to come with under-the-display selfie camera

While the launch date is yet to be confirmed, rumours circulating on the internet suggests that the launch timeline to be August. Also Read - Google Pixel phones get October 2020 security patch

Google Pixel 5a 5G is coming soon

The report from last week suggested that the Pixel 5a has been canceled due to chip shortages.

A day later Google refuted the report and a spokesperson said that the Pixel 5a 5G launch will happen.

As per the report, the company said, “Pixel 5a 5G is not canceled. It will be available later this year in the US and Japan and announced in line with when last year’s a-series phone was introduced.” This information was confirmed to 9to5 Google.

While it is great that Google is gearing up to bring the Pixel 4a successor, this may not excite Indian Pixel fans as Google has revealed that the Pixel 5a 5G will head to only two markets: Japan and the US.

To recall, Google launched the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G last year is select regions and now for the Pixel 5a 5G the list has been further crisped.

Meanwhile, some rumours suggest that the Pixel 6 is coming soon. However, we are unsure of the launch date. Some rumours suggest that the tech giant could announce details related to the upcoming flagship Pixel at I/O 2021 developer conference set to kick off on May 18 and continue until May 20.