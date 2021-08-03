In the past few months, we saw a number of leaks and rumours regarding this year’s Pixel phones. Google decided to put a few of our speculations to rest and as a result, it has officially teased the Pixel 6 series. The series will consist of the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, as rumoured previously and will sport a design that was expected too. Also Read - Nord 2 5G explosion fiasco: OnePlus releases statement following investigation

The cherry on the cake is Google's in-house chip for the devices. The company has confirmed that the Google Tensor will power these phones. It also revealed a number of details and if you are intrigued, keep on reading.

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro now official

Google, via a tweet thread, posted a number of details of the Pixel 6 phones. This includes its design, which this time, feels refreshing. As rumoured previously, the Pixel 6 and the 6 Pro will come with a big rear camera hump, placed horizontally in the top portion. This is something we have seen on the Mi 11 Ultra and even the Poco M3, except the one on the Pixel 6 phones is narrower.

There will be new colourways, and interesting, the phones will follow the concept of colour blocking. Upfront, the phones will house a centre-placed punch-hole, as opposed to the corner punch-hole seen on Pixels up until now. While the Pro model features a polished aluminium finish, the vanilla model gets a matte aluminium finish.

The devices will be powered by the Tensor chip, which was rumoured to be codenamed Whitechapel. Keeping AI and machine learning as its core, the chip is expected to deliver improved performance in cameras and speech recognition, along with more features.

It will also focus on security with the help of the Titan M2 chip. The Pixel 6 phones are said to have “the most layers of hardware security in any phone.” It remains to be seen how Google works in this area.

Material You will be best on #Pixel6. The colors, the camera, the form, and what’s on the screen all work together in a single, fluid experience. (9/13) pic.twitter.com/K6BRF9ZKEY — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) August 2, 2021

The smartphones will also come with the Material You design that was announced along with Android 12 at this year’s Google I/O. Material You will use complex colour science clubbed with an interactive design. The UI will pick colours from the wallpapers and apply them across the UI for a customised experience.

Other details regarding the Pixel 6 remain unknown. However, a report by The Verge suggests that the Pixel 6 could get a 6.4-inch Full HD+ 90Hz screen, while the 6 Pro could come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display. Both phones will see major camera improvements, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more.

The Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro will launch this fall.