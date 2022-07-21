comscore Pixel 6A launched in India at Rs 43,999, pre-orders commence on Flipkart
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Pixel 6a Launched In India At Rs 43999 Pre Orders Commence On Flipkart
News

Pixel 6A launched in India at Rs 43,999, pre-orders commence on Flipkart

Mobiles

Pixel 6A is being offered with a Rs 4,000 discount on Axis Bank Credit and Debit Card Transactions. With the discount the phone can be purchased at Rs 39,999

Google pixel 6A

Google Pixel 6A launched in India

Pixel 6A is has been launched in India. Google has quietly listed the device on Flipkart and has even started taking pre-orders for the 6A. This also means that the official price of the device has been revealed. Pixel is re-entering the Indian market after a hiatus of 2 years. The last Pixel to launch in India was the Pixel 4A. Also Read - Google Pixel 6A could launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect

The Pixel 6A has been priced at Rs 43,999 and it has been launched in a single variant. The Google Pixel 6A will be sold with 6GB RAM and 128GB RAM. The phone will be offered in two colours: Chalk and Charcoal. The first sale of the device is expected to happen during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale which begins on July 23. Also Read - Pixel 7 Pro design leaked after vendor sends buyer a prototype instead of Pixel 6 Pro

Bank offer on Pixel 6A

Pixel 6A is being offered with a Rs 4,000 discount on Axis Bank Credit and Debit Card Transactions. With this discount in place, the phone can be purchased for an amount of Rs 39,999. The phone can be purchased with EMI starting from Rs 1,504 per month. Flipkart is also offering cash on delivery in most locations in India. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a unboxed yet again, compared to Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6A Specifications

The Pixel 6A comes with a 6.14-inch OLED FullHD+ display. The device is powered by the Google Tensor and it comes with a 12-megapixel dual-camera. The front camera comes with an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone will get a 4410 mAh battery. However, the company won’t be providing the charging brick along with the phone. The Pixel 6A will get an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 21, 2022 8:50 AM IST
  • Updated Date: July 21, 2022 8:57 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple s new report shows how Apple Watch, Health app have improved lives
Wearables
Apple s new report shows how Apple Watch, Health app have improved lives
Amazon Prime Days 2022: Best deals on audio products

Photo Gallery

Amazon Prime Days 2022: Best deals on audio products

Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals: From iPhone 13 to OnePlus Nord series, check these offers

Deals

Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals: From iPhone 13 to OnePlus Nord series, check these offers

OnePlus 10T 5G launch date announced: Check details

Mobiles

OnePlus 10T 5G launch date announced: Check details

Redmi K50i is finally out: Check out its photos, specs, and features

Photo Gallery

Redmi K50i is finally out: Check out its photos, specs, and features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Pixel 6A launched in India at Rs 43,999, pre-orders commence on Flipkart

Apple s new report shows how Apple Watch, Health app have improved lives

Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals: From iPhone 13 to OnePlus Nord series, check these offers

OnePlus 10T 5G launch date announced: Check details

WhatsApp is testing quick reactions for Status: How it works

Redmi K50i first impressions: Best suited Nothing Phone (1) rival?

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Mr Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 SUV Launched in India, Watch this video to see the first look of the car

Hands On

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 SUV Launched in India, Watch this video to see the first look of the car
Redmi K50i Launched In India, Check out the Unboxing Video

Hands On

Redmi K50i Launched In India, Check out the Unboxing Video
Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds Launched Starting at Rs 10,999, Check out the Unboxing and First look of the premium segment earbuds

Hands On

Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds Launched Starting at Rs 10,999, Check out the Unboxing and First look of the premium segment earbuds

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999