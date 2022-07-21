Pixel 6A launched in India at Rs 43,999, pre-orders commence on Flipkart

Pixel 6A is has been launched in India. Google has quietly listed the device on Flipkart and has even started taking pre-orders for the 6A. This also means that the official price of the device has been revealed. Pixel is re-entering the Indian market after a hiatus of 2 years. The last Pixel to launch in India was the Pixel 4A. Also Read - Google Pixel 6A could launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect

The Pixel 6A has been priced at Rs 43,999 and it has been launched in a single variant. The Google Pixel 6A will be sold with 6GB RAM and 128GB RAM. The phone will be offered in two colours: Chalk and Charcoal. The first sale of the device is expected to happen during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale which begins on July 23. Also Read - Pixel 7 Pro design leaked after vendor sends buyer a prototype instead of Pixel 6 Pro

Bank offer on Pixel 6A

Pixel 6A is being offered with a Rs 4,000 discount on Axis Bank Credit and Debit Card Transactions. With this discount in place, the phone can be purchased for an amount of Rs 39,999. The phone can be purchased with EMI starting from Rs 1,504 per month. Flipkart is also offering cash on delivery in most locations in India. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a unboxed yet again, compared to Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6A Specifications

The Pixel 6A comes with a 6.14-inch OLED FullHD+ display. The device is powered by the Google Tensor and it comes with a 12-megapixel dual-camera. The front camera comes with an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone will get a 4410 mAh battery. However, the company won’t be providing the charging brick along with the phone. The Pixel 6A will get an in-display fingerprint sensor.