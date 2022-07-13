comscore Google Pixel 7 Pro design leaked after vendor sends buyer a prototype instead of Pixel 6 Pro
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Pixel 7 Pro Design Leaked After Vendor Sends Buyer A Prototype Instead Of Pixel 6 Pro
News

Pixel 7 Pro design leaked after vendor sends buyer a prototype instead of Pixel 6 Pro

Mobiles

Google Pixel 7 Pro's live images and some key specifications have been leaked after a Facebook marketplace vendor accidentally shipped a Pixel 7 Pro prototype to a buyer instead of a Pixel 6 Pro.

Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro design leaked after vendor sends buyer a prototype instead of Pixel 6 Pro

At Google I/O 2022, the tech giant announced its Google Pixel 7 series which is confirmed to include Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Now, Google Pixel 7 Pro’s live images and some key specifications have been leaked after a Facebook marketplace vendor accidentally shipped a Pixel 7 Pro prototype to a buyer instead of a Pixel 6 Pro. Also Read - Google June feature drop for Pixel phones includes Air Quality Alert, Sound Amplifier and more

According to a Twitter user, his friend ordered the Google Pixel 6 Pro on Facebook Marketplace. After waiting for nearly two months, the user surprisingly received the unreleased Google Pixel 7 Pro and not the Pixel 6 Pro. Also Read - How to turn off "Hey Google" command on Pixel phones, Use Power button instead

“My friend bought a slightly used pixel 6 pro on Facebook market place in the states about 2 months ago. Phone came in last month and looked weird as hell . thought this was some tiptoe lane foul move but turned out, the shipper made a mistake an shipped an unreleased pixel 7 pro,” the user said in a tweet. Also Read - Google’s Foldable Pixel Phone reportedly delayed to 2023: Check details

The image reveals the codename of the device (cheetah) and Android 13 (Tiramisu). The prototype product doesn’t have the ‘G’ logo at the back and the rear camera design is also a little different from the Google Pixel

Google Pixel 7 Pro Expected Specifications

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is rumored to come with a 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch curved display. It will be an LTPO OLED panel with Quad-HD+(1440p) resolution. This screen will have support for a 120Hz refresh rate and is expected to come with the Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Under the hood, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is expected to come with the second-generation Tenson chipset. It will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Although the fingerprint scanner on the Pixel 6 is facing several issues, the Pixel 7 will still have one. The device will boot on Android 13 out of the box.

We can expect the phone to come with stereo speakers, improved cameras, and fast charging support. As for the vanilla Pixel 7, the details for it are still under wraps. But an AMOLED screen, dual cameras, and a Tensor chipset are expected to be some of the highlights of the Pixel 7.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 13, 2022 12:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Ola unveils its first indigenously developed battery: All you need to know about it
automobile
Ola unveils its first indigenously developed battery: All you need to know about it
Amazon Prime members to get monthly discounts on Uber rides: Check details

News

Amazon Prime members to get monthly discounts on Uber rides: Check details

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door may debut next year in India, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Force Gorkha

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door may debut next year in India, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Force Gorkha

Google to cut down job roles for rest of 2022 and 2023

News

Google to cut down job roles for rest of 2022 and 2023

Apple iPad with OLED screen set to release in 2024

Mobiles

Apple iPad with OLED screen set to release in 2024

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Pixel 7 Pro design leaked after vendor sends buyer a prototype instead of Pixel 6 Pro

Ola unveils its first indigenously developed battery: All you need to know about it

Amazon Prime members to get monthly discounts on Uber rides: Check details

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door may debut next year in India, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Force Gorkha

Nothing Phone 1: Price in India and everything else

Nothing Phone (1) hands-on: Walking a tightrope in style

Check out the top 5 5G ready smartphones under rs 15000

Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under Rs 30,000

Twitter vs Elon Musk: Here s a timeline of everything that has happened so far

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

News

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more
Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

News

Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users
From Samsung to Realme, Here are Top 5 5G Smartphones you can buy just under ₹15,000, Watch video to know more

Features

From Samsung to Realme, Here are Top 5 5G Smartphones you can buy just under ₹15,000, Watch video to know more
Top 5 Gaming Smartphones that you can buy under Rs 30000, Watch the video to know more

Features

Top 5 Gaming Smartphones that you can buy under Rs 30000, Watch the video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999