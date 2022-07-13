Google Pixel 7 Pro design leaked after vendor sends buyer a prototype instead of Pixel 6 Pro

At Google I/O 2022, the tech giant announced its Google Pixel 7 series which is confirmed to include Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Now, Google Pixel 7 Pro’s live images and some key specifications have been leaked after a Facebook marketplace vendor accidentally shipped a Pixel 7 Pro prototype to a buyer instead of a Pixel 6 Pro. Also Read - Google June feature drop for Pixel phones includes Air Quality Alert, Sound Amplifier and more

According to a Twitter user, his friend ordered the Google Pixel 6 Pro on Facebook Marketplace. After waiting for nearly two months, the user surprisingly received the unreleased Google Pixel 7 Pro and not the Pixel 6 Pro.

“My friend bought a slightly used pixel 6 pro on Facebook market place in the states about 2 months ago. Phone came in last month and looked weird as hell . thought this was some tiptoe lane foul move but turned out, the shipper made a mistake an shipped an unreleased pixel 7 pro,” the user said in a tweet. Also Read - Google’s Foldable Pixel Phone reportedly delayed to 2023: Check details

My friend bought a slightly used pixel 6 pro on Facebook market place in the states about 2 months ago. Phone came in last month and looked weird as hell . thought this was some tiptoe lane foul move but turned out, the shipper made a mistake an shipped an unreleased pixel 7 pro pic.twitter.com/gFkhpwWBwn — About40 Clan (@soulpee) July 11, 2022

The image reveals the codename of the device (cheetah) and Android 13 (Tiramisu). The prototype product doesn’t have the ‘G’ logo at the back and the rear camera design is also a little different from the Google Pixel

Google Pixel 7 Pro Expected Specifications

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is rumored to come with a 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch curved display. It will be an LTPO OLED panel with Quad-HD+(1440p) resolution. This screen will have support for a 120Hz refresh rate and is expected to come with the Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Under the hood, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is expected to come with the second-generation Tenson chipset. It will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Although the fingerprint scanner on the Pixel 6 is facing several issues, the Pixel 7 will still have one. The device will boot on Android 13 out of the box.

We can expect the phone to come with stereo speakers, improved cameras, and fast charging support. As for the vanilla Pixel 7, the details for it are still under wraps. But an AMOLED screen, dual cameras, and a Tensor chipset are expected to be some of the highlights of the Pixel 7.