Poco C3 vs Poco X3 - Check Out Poco phones Comparison | BGR India

Poco newly launched Poco C3 is packed with powerful features and specifications. The company first announced the Poco C3 on 6 October 2020 with powerful features. It comes with 2G,3G,4G connectivity. The Poco has launched its Poco X3 on 22 September 2020. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Poco C3 and Poco X3. Also Read - Poco C3 review: A fancy option for buyers on a budget

Display and Design-The screen of Poco C3 is 6.53-inch with 720×1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9, whereas, the screen size of Poco X3 is 6.67 along with resolution of 2400 x 1080 Full HD+ . Also Read - Poco X3 review: Best phone under Rs 20,000?

Price-The price range of Poco C3 is based on its different variants. Poco C3 of 3GB +32GB is priced at Rs 7499. The price of Poco X3 of 6GB + 64GB is of 16999. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Poco phones to receive price cut of up to Rs 1,000

Camera -The Poco C3 has a 13MP+2MP+2MP camera whereas, Poco X3 has a 64MP + 13MP +2MP +2MP camera. On the front the Poco C3 has 5MP Front Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Poco X3 has a 20MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Poco C3 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Poco X3 of 6,000mAh. The Poco C3 and X3 both uses a Li-ion Polymer Battery.

OS-The Poco C3 and X3 both runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10

Weight-The Poco C3 measures 194g while Poco X3 measures 215g.

Variant-The Poco C3 is available in 2 variants. The Poco X3 also comes in 2 variants.