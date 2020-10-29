Poco C3 vs Realme C3

Poco newly launched Poco C3 is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Poco C3 on 6 October 2020 with powerful features. Poco C3 comes with 2G,3G,4G connectivity. The Realme has launched its Realme C3 on 06/02/2020. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Poco C3 and Realme C3. The Poco C3 measures 194g while Realme C3 measures 195g (with battery). Also Read - Windows 10 getting massive UI refresh in 2021: Report

Display and Design-The screen of Poco C3 is 6.53-inch, whereas, the screen size of Realme C3 is 16.5cm (6.5 inch) mini-drop fullscreen. The Poco C3 has a screen resolution of HD+ while Realme C3 has a resolution of 1600-by-720-pixel resolution. Also Read - OnePlus Nord receiving OxygenOS 10.5.9 update with new gaming tools in India

Price-The price range of Poco C3 is based on its different variants. Poco C3 of 3GB and 4GB is priced at Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,999. The price of Realme C3 of 3GB RAM + 32GB is of 7999. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 with 10th Gen Intel Core i3, in-built webcam launching soon in India

Camera -The Poco C3 has a 13MP+2MP+2MP camera whereas, Realme C3 has a Dual – 12MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Poco C3 has SECONDARY-1 main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme C3 has a 5MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Poco C3 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme C3 of 5,000 mAh.

OS-The Poco C3 runs OS-1. The Realme C3 runs on Android 10.

Weight-The Poco C3 measures 194g while Realme C3 measures 195g (with battery).

Variant-The Poco C3 is available in 2 variants. The Realme C3 also comes in 2 variants.