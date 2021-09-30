Poco C31 is all set to launch in India today. The budget smartphone will be released via a virtual event at 12 PM. The event will be streamed live on Poco’s official YouTube and social media channels. Similar to all other Poco phones, the upcoming Poco C31 will be available for grabs on Flipkart. The availability date hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Grab Nothing Ear 1 earbuds with Rs 500 discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has revealed some of the key details about the Poco C31. The company has confirmed that the phone to come packed with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. Also Read - Get iPhone SE under Rs 25,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check the deal

As for the availability, the smartphone may be available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which begins on October 3. Flipkart Plus members will get access to the deals a day earlier on October 2. Also Read - Nokia PureBook S14 launched in India at Rs 56,990, sale begins during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Poco C31 specs and price in India (expected)

The smartphone will succeed the Poco C3, which launched in India earlier this year. The pricing could also be similar to the predecessor. As for the Poco C3, the smartphone is currently available at a price starting at Rs 7,349 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. This price is listed on Flipkart. The top-end model of the smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage comes at a price of Rs 8,299. The official pricing of the Poco C3 has not been revealed yet.

In terms of specifications, the Poco C31 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB RAM similar to the Poco C3. The company claims that the upcoming Poco C3 will offer 25 percent longer battery life when compared to the predecessor, Poco C3. Poco adds that the smartphone will remain “as good as new even after 2.5 years of daily usage”.

The predecessor Poco C3 comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support. Does that mean the Poco C31 could include a massive 6000mAh battery capacity? The company is yet to reveal the battery specifications of the upcoming Poco phone.

Some of the other specifications that the Poco C31 will include are — a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and Face unlock support. The camera, display, and other specifications have not been revealed yet.