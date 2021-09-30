comscore Poco C31 Launch Event Livestream at 12PM: Expected specs, price in India and more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Poco C31 launch event livestream at 12PM: Expected specs, price in India and more
News

Poco C31 launch event livestream at 12PM: Expected specs, price in India and more

Mobiles

Poco C31 India launch is set for today. Similar to all other Poco phones, the upcoming Poco C31 will be available for grabs on Flipkart. The availability date hasn’t been revealed yet. Check expected specs, price in India and more here.

POCO C31

Poco C31 is all set to launch in India today. The budget smartphone will be released via a virtual event at 12 PM. The event will be streamed live on Poco’s official YouTube and social media channels. Similar to all other Poco phones, the upcoming Poco C31 will be available for grabs on Flipkart. The availability date hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Grab Nothing Ear 1 earbuds with Rs 500 discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has revealed some of the key details about the Poco C31. The company has confirmed that the phone to come packed with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. Also Read - Get iPhone SE under Rs 25,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check the deal

As for the availability, the smartphone may be available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which begins on October 3. Flipkart Plus members will get access to the deals a day earlier on October 2. Also Read - Nokia PureBook S14 launched in India at Rs 56,990, sale begins during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Poco C31 specs and price in India (expected)

The smartphone will succeed the Poco C3, which launched in India earlier this year. The pricing could also be similar to the predecessor. As for the Poco C3, the smartphone is currently available at a price starting at Rs 7,349 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. This price is listed on Flipkart. The top-end model of the smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage comes at a price of Rs 8,299. The official pricing of the Poco C3 has not been revealed yet.

In terms of specifications, the Poco C31 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB RAM similar to the Poco C3. The company claims that the upcoming Poco C3 will offer 25 percent longer battery life when compared to the predecessor, Poco C3. Poco adds that the smartphone will remain “as good as new even after 2.5 years of daily usage”.

The predecessor Poco C3 comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support. Does that mean the Poco C31 could include a massive 6000mAh battery capacity? The company is yet to reveal the battery specifications of the upcoming Poco phone.

Some of the other specifications that the Poco C31 will include are — a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and Face unlock support. The camera, display, and other specifications have not been revealed yet.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 30, 2021 9:54 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 30, 2021 9:56 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Internet to stop working for select users from today: Why, who will be affected, what to do?
Features
Internet to stop working for select users from today: Why, who will be affected, what to do?
Poco C31 launch event livestream at 12PM: Expected specs, price in India and more

Mobiles

Poco C31 launch event livestream at 12PM: Expected specs, price in India and more

Free Fire redeem codes (active) today: Get free diamonds, pet, Elite Pass, DJ Alok character, more

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes (active) today: Get free diamonds, pet, Elite Pass, DJ Alok character, more

How to Download Aadhar Card Online: Follow the Step-by-Step Guide

How To

How to Download Aadhar Card Online: Follow the Step-by-Step Guide

Instagram tips & tricks: How to add links to Stories

How To

Instagram tips & tricks: How to add links to Stories

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, Flip 3 to surpass Note series sales in India: Analysts

Google s new wired Nest Doorbell launch set for 2022

Internet to stop working for select users from today: Why, who will be affected, what to do?

Poco C31 launch event livestream at 12PM: Expected specs, price in India and more

Free Fire redeem codes (active) today: Get free diamonds, pet, Elite Pass, DJ Alok character, more

Internet to stop working for select users from today: Why, who will be affected, what to do?

Bullet Review : Know whether You should Buy The New Google Pixel Buds A-series Or Not, Watch Video

Amazon Glow, Echo Show 15, Astro robot, more launched: Everything announced

Samsung Galaxy F42 India launch tomorrow: What's confirmed, what could be the price?

iPhone 13 first impressions: Sensible upgrades over iPhone 12

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco C31 launch event livestream at 12PM: Expected specs, price in India and more

Mobiles

Poco C31 launch event livestream at 12PM: Expected specs, price in India and more
Get iPhone SE under Rs 25,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check the deal

Deals

Get iPhone SE under Rs 25,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check the deal
Grab Nothing Ear 1 earbuds with Rs 500 discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Wearables

Grab Nothing Ear 1 earbuds with Rs 500 discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale
Nokia PureBook S14 launched in India at Rs 56,990, sale begins during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Laptops

Nokia PureBook S14 launched in India at Rs 56,990, sale begins during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale
Samsung Galaxy F42 India launch tomorrow: What's confirmed, what could be the price?

Features

Samsung Galaxy F42 India launch tomorrow: What's confirmed, what could be the price?

हिंदी समाचार

Internet Blackout: आज से इन डिवाइसेस में नहीं चलेगा इंटरनेट, ऐसे चेक कर सकते हैं आप

Vivo X70 Pro और Vivo X70 Pro Plus आज भारत में होंगे लॉन्च, जानें कहां देखें लॉन्चिंग इवेंट

Motorola ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Revou-Q QLED स्मार्ट टीवी, गेमर्स के लिए है खास फीचर

OnePlus Nord 2 के बाद अब उड़े Warp चार्जर के चीथड़े, यूजर ने कहा- 'बाल-बाल बचे'

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 की डील्स हुई रिवील, सस्ते में खरीदें ये स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

realme GT 5G Review in English | Best Gaming Smartphone ?

Reviews

realme GT 5G Review in English | Best Gaming Smartphone ?
Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices

News

Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices
Bullet Review : Know whether You should Buy The New Google Pixel Buds A-series Or Not, Watch Video

Features

Bullet Review : Know whether You should Buy The New Google Pixel Buds A-series Or Not, Watch Video
WhatsApp Tips : How To Back Up WhatsApp Chat History On Google Drive

Features

WhatsApp Tips : How To Back Up WhatsApp Chat History On Google Drive

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, Flip 3 to surpass Note series sales in India: Analysts
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, Flip 3 to surpass Note series sales in India: Analysts
Google s new wired Nest Doorbell launch set for 2022

News

Google s new wired Nest Doorbell launch set for 2022
Internet to stop working for select users from today: Why, who will be affected, what to do?

Features

Internet to stop working for select users from today: Why, who will be affected, what to do?
Poco C31 launch event livestream at 12PM: Expected specs, price in India and more

Mobiles

Poco C31 launch event livestream at 12PM: Expected specs, price in India and more
Free Fire redeem codes (active) today: Get free diamonds, pet, Elite Pass, DJ Alok character, more

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes (active) today: Get free diamonds, pet, Elite Pass, DJ Alok character, more

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers