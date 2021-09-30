Poco C31 launched in India under Rs 10,000: Check price, specs, Flipkart sale date, more

Poco C31, the latest budget offering from the Chinese brand has been launched in India. The new Poco C-series phone ships with a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, triple camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Poco C31 launch event livestream at 12PM: Expected specs, price in India and more

Poco C31 price in India, offers

Poco C31 price in India starts at Rs 8,499 for the 3GB/32GB storage variant. The 4GB/64GB storage model comes at a cost of Rs 9,499. The phone will be available for purchase during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale on October 3. Also Read - Poco F3 GT review: Good, but still not a true Poco F1 successor

Launch offers include- Rs 500 off on both variants. Further, the Poco C31 will be available at an introductory offer of Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively. Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cardholders can get an additional 10 percent discount on purchase. Also Read - Poco India teases launch of a new budget phone under C series next week: Check details

Poco C31 specs, features

The new Poco C31 budget phone features a dual-tone panel design. It has a square-shaped camera module on the rear side, and a dewdrop notch up front to house the selfie camera. The phone also gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

As for the specs, the new Poco C31 sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and TUV Rheinland certification for blue light emission. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM. The phone has a dedicated microSD slot that offers expandable storage support of up to 512GB.

For photography, a triple rear setup is added that comprises a 13-megapixel primary camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras. Camera features include- AI portrait mode, face recognition, ai scene detection, night mode, among others. For selfies, a 5-megapixel camera rest at the dewdrop notch.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to last for up to two days. It is claimed to last for up to 540 hours of standby, 30 hours of e-learning, 34 hours of VoLTE calling, 10 hours of gaming. Connectivity options on the phone include dual VoLTE and VoWiFi, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.