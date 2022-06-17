comscore Poco C40 launched with a JLQ processor and 6,000mAh battery
News

Poco C40 debuts with a JLQ chipset: All you need to know

Mobiles

Poco C40 packs a JLQ JR510 chipset, probably Poco's first phone with this chipset.

Poco C40 featured

Poco has officially launched a new smartphone dubbed Poco C40 on the market. The device comes in the budget segment and has a JLQ chipset, which is probably the first for any Poco smartphone. Some of its highlights are a massive 6,000mAh battery and the extended camera island holding dual cameras. Let’s take a look at its full details. Also Read - Poco F4 5G confirmed to come with 12 GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and more

Poco C40 Specifications and Highlights

The Poco C40 comes in a rather familiar design. A design that’s now seen in most of the phones offered by Poco. The device gets a water-drop panel on the front and an extended camera island design on the rear. It sports a 6.71-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1650 x 720 pixels. It has a 60Hz refresh rate and a Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Also Read - Poco F4 5G confirmed to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip in India

Poco C40 Also Read - Xiaomi devices to receive Android 13 update: Mi 11 Pro, Poco M4 5G, Redmi 10 and more

One of the interesting things about the device is that the phone comes powered by a JLQ chipset (Shanghai-based chip maker). It packs the JLQ JR510 processor that has Mali G52 integrated GPU. It is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also has a MicroSD slot for additional storage of up to 1TB.

As far as the camera is concerned, the device equips a dual-rear camera setup with a 13MP main lens having an aperture of f/2.2. It is assisted by a 2MP depth sensor for bokeh effects in images. There’s also an LED flash beside the camera. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

The device packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology. But, the faster charger won’t be supplied within the box with the phone. Instead, a 10W charger will be shipped with the device.

As for security, the phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support. The device boots on Android 11 OS and has MIUI 13 on top. It has Bluetooth v5.0 and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac support.

Pricing and Colors

Coming to the pricing, Poco is yet to reveal the exact cost of the smartphone. But we expect it to be revealed in a few days. The Poco C40 will be available in Power Black, Coral Green, and the Poco Yellow shade.

  • Published Date: June 17, 2022 6:16 PM IST

