Earlier this year, Poco launched its first smartphone with JLQ chipset called the Poco C40. However, the smartphone never reached the Indian markets. Now, however, a new smartphone dubbed Poco C50 has arrived on the IMEI documentation, which hints that the brand could directly launch the successor C50 in India.

Poco C50 spotted on IMEI certification

The Poco C50 has visited IMEI certification with the model number 220733SPI. Unfortunately, no specifications of the phone have been revealed. But we should get to learn more about the phone in the coming weeks.

In addition to this, Poco India head Himanshu Tandon has recently revealed (via GizmoChina) that the company will not launch the Poco C40 in India. He confirmed that the brand has transitioned to the 5 series, which hints that we should directly see the Poco C50 in India.

Although the details of the Poco C50 are yet to be known, it is worth noting that a Redmi phone with a similar model number made it to the BIS, Geekbench, and FCC certifications. This Redmi device has model number 220733SL and is believed to be the Redmi A1.

Although it is not confirmed, the Redmi A1 could be rebranded as a Poco device in India. But this is just a speculation, so let’s wait until the brand confirms.

As for the specs of the Redmi A1, the device codenamed ‘ice’ will come with a quad-core chipset clocked at a base frequency of 2GHz. It could be the older Helio A22 SoC. The smartphone has 3GB of RAM and boots on Android 12 OS.

On the Geekbench certification, it scored 141 points in the single-core department and 497 points in the multi-core department. Apart from this, there’s no significant information about the Redmi A1.

It appears that Xiaomi’s spin-off brands, Redmi and Poco are expected to launch a couple of entry-level phones in different markets of the world. Let’s wait until we see some more details on these phones.