Poco C50 was spotted on a bunch of certifications hinting at a sooner launch. Now, the company itself has officially confirmed that the device will soon launch in India. The smartphone will be sold via Flipkart and will likely have dual cameras. Also Read - January 2023 launches: Poco C50, Redmi Note 12 series, iQOO 11 series, and more

Poco C50 launch date and price segment

Xiaomi’s spin-off brand Poco has confirmed the launch of the Poco C50 via Flipkart. The device will come under Unique, which means it will be exclusively sold online on Flipkart. The promotional poster of the phone states coming soon while teasing its dual cameras. Also Read - POCO C50 tipped to launch on January 3

Apart from this, the launch date of the phone was tipped recently. The Poco C50 is said to go official on January 3 in India. Although Poco is yet to confirm the date, the reported date could be true considering it falls on Tuesday. Also Read - Exclusive: Poco India working with telecom companies to bring low-cost 5G phones

Rumors are rife that Poco C50 will be a rebranded Redmi A1+. The Redmi A1+, for the uninitiated, is an entry-level Android Go phone retailing in the Rs 10,000 segment. Having said that, the C50 could also arrive in that price segment.

Poco C50 specifications (Expected)

If the C50 turns out to be a rebrand, then the device may have a 6.52-inch water-drop notch display. The phone may come with an IPS LCD panel with HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate like the Redmi A1+.

The smartphone could be powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset paired with IMG PowerVR GPU. The phone may come with a base of 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

It is expected to feature a dual rear camera system with an 8MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it may have a 5MP selfie snapper.

It may come with a 5,000mAh of battery stacked inside with support for 10W charging speed. Just like the Redmi A1+, the Poco C50 could boot on Android 12 Go Edition.