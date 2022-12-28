comscore Poco C50 with a 6,000 mAh battery to launch in India on January 3: Report
POCO C50 tipped to launch on January 3

Mobiles

Poco C50 is expected to be the successor of the Poco C40, which was launched in some international markets but never made it to the Indian market.

  • Poco C50 is expected to be the successor of the Poco C40, which was launched in some international markets.
  • The smartphone is likely to feature a waterdrop notch display and come with a plastic body.
  • The highlights of the smartphone are likely to include a 6,000 mAh battery, and an octa-core processor.
POCO C50

Poco is expected to launch Poco C50 in India as soon as next week. The budget smartphone is likely to debut in the country on January 3, reported 91Mobiles. Poco C50 will be the successor of Poco C31, which was launched in India earlier this year and is selling at a starting price of Rs 7,499. The highlights of the smartphone are likely to include a 6,000 mAh battery, and an octa-core processor. Also Read - Exclusive: Poco India working with telecom companies to bring low-cost 5G phones

Poco C50 expected specifications

Poco C50 was earlier rumoured to launch in India back in November, but never made it to the market. The company never revealed the reason why. However, the company is likely to announce the launch of Poco C50 in India soon. Also Read - Poco C50 low-cost phone to launch in India in November last week

The smartphone is likely to feature a waterdrop notch display and come with a plastic body. The display is likely to offer HD+ resolution and might come powered by entry-level MediaTek and Snapdragon chipset. Also Read - Diwali gifting ideas: Top 5G phones under Rs 20,000 to gift your loved ones

For the unversed, Poco C50 is expected to be the successor of the Poco C40, which was launched in some international markets but never made it to the Indian market.

Poco C40 specifications

The Poco C40 features a big 6.71-inch display with an HD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Since it is a low-cost phone, its refresh rate is stuck to 60Hz. It is powered by an octa-core JLQ JR510 chipset with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.

If you want to expand the storage on the Poco C40, there is a microSD card slot on the phone letting you add a microSD card of up to 1TB. There are two cameras on the Poco C40, a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor. The phone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for only 18W charging.

The Poco C40 was launched in Vietnam at a starting price of VND 3,490,000, which is roughly Rs 11,687. Therefore, you can expect the upcoming Poco C50 to cost around Rs 12,000 in India.

  • Published Date: December 28, 2022 1:44 PM IST
