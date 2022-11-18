comscore Poco C50 low-cost phone to launch in India in November last week
Poco C50 low-cost phone to launch in India in November last week

Poco India has announced that it will launch a new phone called Poco C50 in the affordable C-series in the last week of this month.

Highlights

  • Poco C50 launch in India will take place later this month.
  • Poco said the new phone will offer a stellar camera performance.
  • It has, however, not revealed any specifications of the Poco C50.
pococ40

Poco has announced it will launch its next low-cost smartphone, the Poco C50, in India in the last week of November. Without specifying a date, Poco said the C50 will “deliver stellar camera performance, immersive multimedia experience, long battery life with a sleek design.” Poco’s next phone will be a part of the C-series under which the company has launched phones such as the C31 and C3. Also Read - Diwali gifting ideas: Top 5G phones under Rs 20,000 to gift your loved ones

“Poco, one of the leading consumer technology brands on a mission to deliver [the] highest quality products to its fans and consumers, is gearing up to launch its latest C-series budget disrupter smartphone,” said the company in a release. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Best deals on Poco M4 Pro, Poco C31, Poco X4 Pro and more

The Poco C50 seems like the successor of the Poco C40, which was launched in some international markets but never made it to the Indian market. Poco has not said what specifications the Poco C50 will include, but we can make a guess depending on what the predecessor C40 brings to the table. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart sale: Best deals on gaming phones under Rs 20,000

Poco C40 specifications

The Poco C40 features a big 6.71-inch display with an HD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Since it is a low-cost phone, its refresh rate is stuck to 60Hz. It is powered by an octa-core JLQ JR510 chipset with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. However, you can expect the Poco C50 to come with either a Qualcomm or a MediaTek chipset for the Indian market.

If you want to expand the storage on the Poco C40, there is a microSD card slot on the phone letting you add a microSD card of up to 1TB. There are two cameras on the Poco C40, a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor. The phone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for only 18W charging. Considering the battery is a large capacity, that kind of charging speed will take a long.

The Poco C40 was launched in Vietnam at a starting price of VND 3,490,000, which is roughly Rs 11,687. Therefore, you can expect the upcoming Poco C50 to cost around Rs 12,000 in India.

  • Published Date: November 18, 2022 4:09 PM IST
