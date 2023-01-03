Poco on Tuesday launched the Poco C50 in the Indian market. As rumored, the smartphone is indeed the rebranded Redmi A1+. Some of its highlights include an HD+ display, dual cameras, a big battery, and a dedicated fingerprint scanner. Also Read - Poco C50 with dual cameras confirmed to launch on January 3 in India

The Poco C50 comes under Rs 10,000 and succeeds the Poco C40 from last year that launched in the global markets. Also Read - Poco C50 India launch confirmed via Flipkart: Check details

Poco C50 price in India, colors, and availability

The Poco C50 is priced at Rs 6,499 for 2GB RAM + 32GB of storage and Rs 7,299 for 3GB RAM + 32GB of storage. It comes in Country Green and Royal Blue color options. Also Read - January 2023 launches: Poco C50, Redmi Note 12 series, iQOO 11 series, and more

It will go on sale from January 10 on Flipkart. The device can be purchased with Debit Card and Credit Card EMI options. Poco is offering a 1-year warranty for the phone and 6 months warranty for the in-box accessories.

Poco C50 specifications

The Poco C50 surely appears to be a rebranded Redmi A1+ when we see the design and specifications. The smartphone has a simple design having a 6.52-inch water-drop notch panel on the front. It has an HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch sampling rate.

Moving to the back, it has a leather-like finish offering a better grip when holding the phone. The device has a dual camera system on the back with an 8MP main lens and an auxiliary lens. It has a 5MP front camera for taking selfie shots. Both the rear and front cameras are capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps.

At the helm, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It has a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 512GB.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It boots on Android 12 Go Edition. The smartphone has a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G, Wi-FI, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS.